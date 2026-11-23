Toyota refreshes the Starlet hatchback lineup in South Africa, adding stop-start systems, six-speed transmissions, and new tech upgrades. Prices start at R289,000 for the updated 1.5 Neo XS manual model.

Toyota has officially updated its Starlet hatchback range within the South Africa n market, introducing significant mechanical and aesthetic improvements across its entire four-model lineup. This refresh brings modern efficiency features and enhanced connectivity to the compact vehicle, ensuring it remains competitive in the evolving local automotive landscape.

Exterior Redesign and New Colour Options

The updated Starlet features a visually distinct front end, highlighted by a redesigned front bumper and a new grille configuration that sets it apart from previous iterations. Toyota has also added a shark-fin antenna to the roofline, improving aerodynamics while contributing to a more contemporary profile. The branding has been updated with new Neo Drive badging to signify the inclusion of advanced efficiency technologies.

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For consumers seeking specific aesthetic preferences, Toyota has introduced a new ocean teal exterior colour. This addition joins the existing palette, providing buyers with a fresh visual option that aligns with current automotive styling trends. The exterior updates are designed to give the model a sharper, more refined appearance without altering its fundamental dimensions.

Neo Drive System and Transmission Upgrades

At the core of this update is the introduction of the Neo Drive system, which incorporates a 12V stop-start function. This technology is engineered to improve fuel efficiency and reduce tailpipe emissions by automatically shutting off the engine when the vehicle is stationary and restarting it smoothly upon acceleration. The system is integrated seamlessly to minimize disruption while maximizing environmental and economic benefits for the driver.

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Automatic transmission models have received a substantial mechanical upgrade, replacing the previous four-speed unit with a more advanced six-speed transmission. This change allows for better gear utilization, leading to improved fuel economy and smoother power delivery. Additionally, paddle shifters are now standard equipment across all automatic variants, giving drivers more control over gear selection without using the gear lever.

Specification Enhancements and Safety Features

Specification upgrades extend beyond mechanical components, with Toyota enhancing both infotainment systems and security features across the range. The goal is to provide a more connected and secure driving experience that meets modern consumer expectations for technology integration. These improvements ensure that the Starlet remains a practical and appealing choice for daily commuters and families alike.

The range-topping XR derivatives have gained access to premium features previously unavailable on lower trims. These upgrades include wireless charging for compatible devices, a head-up display that projects key information onto the windshield, and a 360-degree camera system for enhanced parking and maneuvering ease. These additions significantly elevate the value proposition of the top-tier model.

Pricing Structure and Model Availability

The refreshed lineup comprises the 1.5 Neo XS and the 1.5 Neo XR, each available with either a manual or automatic transmission. Pricing for the updated models starts at R289,000 for the 1.5 Neo XS with a manual transmission. The automatic variant of the XS is priced at R322,000, reflecting the cost of the six-speed gearbox and associated technologies.

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For customers opting for the higher-spec XR model, the manual transmission version is priced at R333,000. The automatic XR, which includes all the premium features such as the head-up display and 360-degree camera, is available for R359,000. These prices represent the current market positioning for Toyota in the subcompact hatchback segment in South Africa.

Warranty and Service Plan Details

Toyota continues to support the Starlet with its established after-sales packages, ensuring long-term peace of mind for owners. The vehicle retains the brand's standard three-year or 100,000km warranty, covering manufacturing defects and mechanical failures within the specified period or mileage limit.

Additionally, the Starlet includes a four-year or 60,000km service plan. This package covers routine maintenance services, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership for buyers. These benefits remain unchanged from previous models, reinforcing Toyota's commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction in the South African market.