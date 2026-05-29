Toyota Unveils the Land Cruiser FJ, a Compact 4x4 with Macho Styling and Genuine Off-Road Capability

Toyota has unveiled the new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact 4x4 that offers macho styling, genuine off-road capability, and a fairly attainable price tag. The new model shares the FJ nameplate with the iconic FJ40 produced from the 1960s to the 1980s, but Toyota is adamant it has nothing to do with the chunky, rear suicide-doored FJ Cruiser offered by the marque between 2006 and 2022. Instead, they see it as a smaller and more attainable version of the current Land Cruiser Prado.

Toyota is launching the Land Cruiser FJ in South Africa this year, a relatively compact 4x4 that offers macho styling , genuine off-road capability , and a fairly attainable price tag .

The new model shares the FJ nameplate with the iconic FJ40 produced from the 1960s to the 1980s, but Toyota is adamant it has nothing to do with the chunky, rear suicide-doored FJ Cruiser offered by the marque between 2006 and 2022. Instead, they see it as a smaller and more attainable version of the current Land Cruiser Prado, which kind of makes sense when you take into account the front-end styling that riffs heavily off the latter.

The new Land Cruiser FJ is one of the more interesting vehicles roaming our streets in 2026, with its squared-off dimensions and macho styling sure to catch the eye of those who have already had their interest piqued by other members of the box brigade. Toyota is offering the Land Cruiser FJ in two trims: entry-level GX or flagship VX.

The GX comes fitted with 17-inch dark grey metallic wheels, LED headlamps, and manual levelling adjustment, while the VX scores larger 18-inch black alloy wheels, a swanky silver finish on the lower front guard, and a longer list of active driver aids. The cabin is comfortable and offers an excellent seating position for drivers of most heights and sizes, with a supportive, well-sculpted seat and generous amounts of rake and reach adjustment on the steering column.

The Land Cruiser FJ also features padded knee pads into the doors and outer extremities of the centre console to lessen joint impact when shaking your way across bumpy terrain. Toyota has also built a padded centre console armrest and door panels to keep your elbows comfortable.

The new Land Cruiser FJ is a great option for those looking for a compact 4x4 with genuine off-road capability and a fairly attainable price tag, and it's sure to turn heads with its macho styling and squared-off dimensions. Whether you view it as a scaled-down Prado or a wannabe FJ Cruiser, there's no denying the new Land Cruiser FJ is one of the more interesting vehicles roaming our streets in 2026.

With its comfortable cabin, excellent seating position, and generous amounts of rake and reach adjustment on the steering column, the Land Cruiser FJ is a great option for those looking for a compact 4x4 with genuine off-road capability and a fairly attainable price tag. The new Land Cruiser FJ is a great option for those looking for a compact 4x4 with genuine off-road capability and a fairly attainable price tag, and it's sure to turn heads with its macho styling and squared-off dimensions.

Toyota has also built a padded centre console armrest and door panels to keep your elbows comfortable, and the padded knee pads into the doors and outer extremities of the centre console to lessen joint impact when shaking your way across bumpy terrain. The Land Cruiser FJ also features a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, with a supportive, well-sculpted seat and generous amounts of rake and reach adjustment on the steering column.

The new Land Cruiser FJ is a great option for those looking for a compact 4x4 with genuine off-road capability and a fairly attainable price tag, and it's sure to turn heads with its macho styling and squared-off dimensions





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4X4 Macho Styling Genuine Off-Road Capability Fairly Attainable Price Tag

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Land reform and rural development: A budget for South Africa’s bold agenda for land reform and rural renewalThe Department of Land Reform and Rural Development tabled an ambitious Budget Vote for 2026/27, supported by legislation, investment and a clear vision for equitable land access and prosperity for all. South Africa stands at a defining moment.

Read more »

Voices of reclamation and resistance at Encounters International Documentary FestivalAt the Encounters International Documentary Festival, films from South Africa and abroad illuminate urgent issues of land ownership, cultural identity and the power of music in resistance.…

Read more »

BYD Fangchengbao Tai 7: Land Rover Defender rival for SA?Will a new addition to a Chinese automaker's line-up roll into our local market to challenge a British car manufacturer's luxury SUV?

Read more »

Remove illegal structures and submit plans, court tells Marble Towers ownersIllegal structures built around the Marble Towers building must be removed from municipal land and properly approved by the city before they can operate again, the Johannesburg High Court has ruled.

Read more »