Toyota SA Confirms 2027 Hilux GR-S Launch at SA Auto Week

Andrew Kirby confirms the Toyota Hilux GR-S arrives in 2027 with expected widebody design and updated GR-spec styling, maintaining reliability focus.

Andrew Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota South Africa Motors, has officially confirmed the arrival of the new Toyota Hilux GR-S model scheduled for release in 2027. This significant announcement was delivered last month during the head of Toyota South Africa Motors' appearance at Naamsa's SA Auto Week 2026 event. The venue for this major industry gathering was located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, drawing attention from automotive enthusiasts and industry stakeholders alike.

2027 Launch Date and Production Timeline

The confirmed timeline places the debut of the highly anticipated performance pickup truck firmly in the year 2027. Kirby used this public platform to reassure the market that the upcoming model will be an exciting product for consumers in the South African market. While specific manufacturing start dates were not detailed, the confirmation marks a clear step forward in the lifecycle of the Hilux lineup. This schedule allows Toyota sufficient time to engineer and test the new specifications before hitting showrooms.

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Widebody Design and Exterior Styling Details

Kirby did not explicitly confirm whether the new Toyota Hilux GR-S will feature the widebody configuration seen in previous generations. However, industry observers note that the outgoing Legend 55 Toyota Hilux lacked this widebody trait, which has led to strong speculation that the next iteration will correct this. The consensus suggests that the new model will indeed include a wider track, over-fenders, and dark wheels equipped with off-road-biased tyres. The front of the bakkie is expected to receive a bespoke GR look, accompanied by GR body logos spread across various exterior panels.

Powertrain Specifications and Engine Choices

Speculation regarding the mechanical underpinnings of the new vehicle points toward a continuation of proven, reliable technology rather than radical changes. The previous Toyota Hilux GR-S utilized a tweaked version of the 2.8 GD-6 engine, producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque. Industry analysis suggests there is no indication that this exact power and torque output will not be offered again. While some past conjectures suggested higher outputs like 225kW/700Nm or even a 305kW/650Nm 3.5-litre turbo petrol engine, current focus remains on the established 165kW and 550Nm figures. The question remains whether this power level is sufficient for modern performance standards.

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Suspension Upgrades and Interior Features

The new Toyota Hilux GR-S is expected to feature significant mechanical upgrades to enhance its off-road and on-road capabilities. The rear suspension remains largely unchanged, but the vehicle will likely sport an upgraded GR-spec suspension system. This system will include monotube shocks and stiffer coil springs to improve handling and durability. Inside the cabin, enthusiasts can expect premium materials such as carbon-fibre trim, red accents, and Alcantara surfaces. Branding will be prominent, with GR logos appearing on the headrests and within the instrument cluster to reinforce the vehicle's performance pedigree.

Market Positioning Against Ford Ranger Raptor

The strategic positioning of the new model is evolving as the competitive landscape shifts. Previous comparisons placed the Hilux GR-S against the Ford Ranger Raptor, which was once considered the undisputed king of speed and power with its 292kW and 592Nm output. However, recent market data indicates that the Ford Ranger Raptor has dropped to tenth position on South Africa's Most Powerful Bakkie list. This shift allows Toyota to focus on its core philosophy of reliability over sheer performance metrics. Toyota's approach suggests confidence that their durable, trustworthy products will remain relevant and desirable for decades to come, regardless of shifting power trends.