Toyota's New Land Cruiser FJ: A Spiritual Successor to the Original

Toyota's new Land Cruiser FJ is a spiritual successor to the original FJ40, with a rich heritage and impressive features. The FJ is a ladder-frame SUV that rides on an adapted version of the IMV 0 platform, with all the off-roading hardware like its siblings. It features a naturally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol mill that produces 122kW of power and 245Nm of torque, and a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The FJ boasts a wading depth of 850mm and a ground clearance of 225mm, making it well-suited for off-road adventures.

In a time where Chinese manufacturers are luring buyers away from heritage brands, the all-new FJ will help Toyota take the fight back to the Chinese.

Incorporating the FJ into the Land Cruiser family affords the off-roader the kind of heritage Chinese brands have not yet established. And it's very aggressive starting price of R714 000 even undercuts the Chinese as it is R16 000 less than the comparative model from its direct rival, the FJ rakes its places the 300, Prado and 70 Series in Toyota's renowned Land Cruiser family.

Owning an LC badge is now almost R300 000 more affordable than before taken into account the previous entry point was the LC78's almost-R1 million price tag. The Land Cruiser FJ shares a name and even a few retro styling cues with the discontinued FJ Cruiser, but is not a direct descendant of the erstwhile off-roader.

The new FJ is more of a spiritual successor to the original, which in turn paid homage to the FJ40 of old which ushered in the backronym for Freedom and Joy. The new FJ is a ladder-frame SUV that rides on an adapted version of the IMV 0 platform that underpins the Hilux and Fortuner. It features all the off-roading hardware like its siblings, while its 2580mm wheelbase makes it even more agile.

The biggest talking point is that the FJ is only offered with a petrol engine, with the possibility of a diesel engine only at a later stage. Its naturally aspirated 2.7-litre petrol mill produces 122kW of power and 245Nm of torque. The drive goes to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Toyota claims the FJ can reach a top speed of 170km/h.

The FJ also boasts a wading depth of 850mm and a ground clearance of 225mm, making it well-suited for off-road adventures. The FJ is available in two trim levels: a base model and a top-of-the-line variant that adds features such as a rearview camera and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The FJ is also available with a range of exterior colors, including a unique shade of green that is not available on other Toyota models.

The FJ is expected to be a popular choice among off-road enthusiasts, thanks to its impressive capabilities and aggressive pricing. With its rich heritage and impressive features, the FJ is set to take the fight back to the Chinese and establish itself as a top contender in the off-road market





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Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Off-Road SUV Ladder-Frame SUV IMV 0 Platform Petrol Engine

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