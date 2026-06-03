Toyota's Liquid Hydrogen Racing Prototype to Demonstrate at Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota will showcase its TR LH2 Racing Prototype, a liquid hydrogen-powered race car, with demonstration laps at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours. The car is based on the same chassis as the Toyota TR010 Hybrid Hypercar and represents the latest step in Toyota's hydrogen motorsport program.

Toyota Racing will give fans a glimpse of its latest hydrogen-powered race car ahead of this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, with the TR LH2 Racing Prototype set to complete public demonstration laps of the Circuit de la Sarthe next week.

The prototype, which uses a liquid hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine, is based on the same chassis as Toyota's TR010 Hybrid Hypercar. Toyota says the vehicle has been developed to further its hydrogen motorsport programme and explore the technology's potential in racing applications. The TR LH2 Racing Prototype will take to the 13.626km Le Mans circuit for demonstration runs on June 11 and 13, allowing spectators to experience the sound and performance characteristics of a hydrogen combustion engine.

The Japanese manufacturer has been developing hydrogen-powered racing technology for several years. Its motorsport efforts began in 2021 when Rookie Racing entered the Super Taikyu endurance series in Japan with the ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept, which initially ran on gaseous hydrogen. A liquid hydrogen-powered version followed in 2023. Toyota has also showcased the technology in rallying.

The GR Yaris H2 completed demonstration runs during the 2022 Ypres Rally, while the GR Yaris Rally2 H2 Concept was later demonstrated at Rally Finland in 2025 and this year's Rallye Monte-Carlo. Le Mans has played a key role in the programme's development.

In 2023, the ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept completed a demonstration lap of the circuit, while Toyota also unveiled the GR H2 Racing Concept as a vision for a possible future hydrogen-powered category at the famous French endurance race. Last year, the Japanese carmaker revealed the liquid hydrogen-powered GR LH2 Racing Concept at Le Mans, and the TR LH2 Racing Prototype represents the latest step in that development process.

Before taking to the track, the car will be displayed in the event's Hydrogen Village exhibition area, which opens on June 10 and showcases hydrogen-related technologies and vehicles. This exhibition is part of the Le Mans 24 Hours' broader commitment to sustainability and innovation. The hydrogen village provides a platform for manufacturers, researchers, and enthusiasts to explore the potential of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier for motorsport and beyond.

Toyota's involvement in this demonstration underscores its long-term vision for carbon-neutral mobility solutions, not only in racing but also in production vehicles. The TR LH2 Racing Prototype is a testament to the engineering challenges overcome, such as storing liquid hydrogen at cryogenic temperatures and adapting the combustion engine to run on hydrogen without significant performance loss.

The sound of the engine, while different from traditional gasoline engines, still delivers an exciting auditory experience that fans can appreciate during the demonstration laps. As the automotive industry shifts towards electrification, hydrogen combustion engines offer an alternative for applications where battery electric solutions may not be feasible, such as endurance racing where quick refuelling is critical.

Toyota's continued investment in hydrogen technology signals its commitment to a multi-pathway approach to reducing carbon emissions, including hybrids, fuel cells, and hydrogen combustion. The demonstration at Le Mans is not just a showpiece; it is a crucial step in gathering real-world data and public feedback to refine the technology for future racing series and possibly for road cars.

The TR LH2 Racing Prototype's public appearance alongside the iconic 24-hour race allows the company to gauge interest and educate the public on the benefits and challenges of hydrogen propulsion. The liquid hydrogen storage system requires advanced insulation to maintain the -253 degrees Celsius temperature. Toyota engineers have developed a special tank that can withstand the rigors of a race track while ensuring safe handling.

The combustion engine is based on the same 2.4-liter inline-four turbocharged engine used in the GR Corolla, but modified to run on hydrogen. It produces impressive power while emitting only water vapour during operation. The TR LH2 Racing Prototype represents a significant milestone in Toyota's Road to Hydrogen strategy, which aims to offer hydrogen-powered options across multiple vehicle segments.

In addition to racing, Toyota plans to introduce hydrogen combustion engines in commercial vehicles and even passenger cars in the future. The company is also working on hydrogen refuelling infrastructure to support widespread adoption. The Le Mans demonstration is expected to attract attention from other manufacturers and racing series, potentially leading to a new hydrogen class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest, organizer of the race, has expressed interest in incorporating hydrogen technology, having already created the Hydrogen Village and a dedicated pitlane area for hydrogen vehicles. With the TR LH2 Racing Prototype, Toyota is leading the charge toward a sustainable future for motorsport without sacrificing the thrill of internal combustion





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