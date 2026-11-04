Toyota Operating Income Forecast to Surge on Hybrid Demand and Yen Weakness

Toyota expects its operating profit to jump 18% in the July-September quarter, driven by hybrid sales and currency gains despite weak performance in China.

Toyota is forecast to report its first increase in operating income in six quarters on Thursday. This positive financial shift occurs as a weaker yen and robust demand for profitable hybrid vehicles offset slumping sales in China and the Middle East.

Financial Projections and Currency Benefits

The world's biggest automaker is predicted to see its operating profit surge 18% to 992-billion yen ($6.3bn) for the July-September quarter. This estimate represents the median view of nine analysts surveyed by LSEG. Revenue was also predicted to rise 8% to 13.4-trillion yen during the same period.

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A significant factor aiding this financial recovery is the absence of US tariff-related costs that previously hit earnings a year earlier. The combination of favorable exchange rates and higher-margin product sales has created a strong foundation for the quarterly results. These elements collectively drive the projected growth figures for the Japanese giant.

Sales Declines in Key International Markets

Global sales of Toyota and Lexus vehicles fell 4% to just over 2.5-million units during the reported period. This decline was heavily influenced by a 22% drop in sales within China. Additionally, the company experienced a one-third decrease in vehicle sales across the Middle East region.

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These international headwinds contrast sharply with performance in North America. Higher-margin electrified vehicle sales in this region jumped more than 30% to almost 430,000 vehicles. Despite this success in hybrids, overall sales volumes in the US rose less than 1%, indicating a specific shift toward more efficient models rather than total volume growth.

Market Dynamics and Investor Concerns

Yuya Takahashi, an analyst at Marusan Securities, noted that rising gasoline prices are driving demand for fuel-efficient hybrids. He emphasized that the key metric for investors is how many of these more profitable hybrids are being sold compared to traditional models. This trend highlights the strategic advantage of Toyota's current product lineup.

Performance in China remains a primary concern for investors due to fierce competition from domestic brands. The rapid shift toward electric vehicles in the world's largest auto market challenges Toyota's gasoline-powered and hybrid-heavy offerings. Supplier earnings reflect this pressure, with Denso reporting a more than one-third drop in operating profit in Asia for the six months through September.

Future Investments and Automation Strategy

Investors are closely watching Toyota's growing investments in factory automation, vehicle software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company has estimated that it could cost 1-trillion yen annually from 2028 to modernize its factories. This massive expenditure aims to step up automation and robotics deployment across its manufacturing network.

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The financial outlook for the upcoming quarter demonstrates resilience against regional sales declines. The reliance on hybrid technology and currency advantages provides a buffer against market volatility. As the company navigates the competitive landscape in China and the Middle East, its focus on efficiency and technological modernization will define its future trajectory.