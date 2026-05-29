Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: A Compact 4x4 with Macho Styling and Genuine Off-Road Capability

Toyota is launching the Land Cruiser FJ in South Africa, a compact 4x4 with macho styling and genuine off-road capability. The vehicle shares the FJ nameplate with the iconic FJ40 but has nothing to do with the chunky FJ Cruiser.

Toyota is launching the Land Cruiser FJ in South Africa , a compact 4x4 with macho styling and genuine off-road capability . The vehicle shares the FJ nameplate with the iconic FJ40 but has nothing to do with the chunky FJ Cruiser.

The new Land Cruiser FJ is offered in two trims: entry-level GX and flagship VX. The GX trim features LED headlamps, manual levelling adjustment, and LED front fog lights, while the VX trim includes larger 18-inch black alloy wheels, automatic levelling LED headlamps, and a longer list of active driver aids. The cabin is comfortable and offers an excellent seating position for drivers of most heights and sizes.

The Land Cruiser FJ turned many heads while steering it through the Mother City, and its squared-off dimensions might not be to everyone's taste but it will certainly catch the eye of those who have already had their interest piqued by other members of the box brigade. The vehicle features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster with three different meter designs and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Standard safety features include seven airbags, vehicle stability control, and ABS brakes with EBD and brake assist. The Land Cruiser FJ is one of the more interesting vehicles roaming our streets in 2026, and its price tag is fairly attainable





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Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4X4 Macho Styling Genuine Off-Road Capability South Africa

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Toyota Unveils the Land Cruiser FJ, a Compact 4x4 with Macho Styling and Genuine Off-Road CapabilityToyota has unveiled the new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact 4x4 that offers macho styling, genuine off-road capability, and a fairly attainable price tag. The new model shares the FJ nameplate with the iconic FJ40 produced from the 1960s to the 1980s, but Toyota is adamant it has nothing to do with the chunky, rear suicide-doored FJ Cruiser offered by the marque between 2006 and 2022. Instead, they see it as a smaller and more attainable version of the current Land Cruiser Prado.

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