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Toyota examines truck segment, turns to RAV4 for small bakkie alternative

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Toyota examines truck segment, turns to RAV4 for small bakkie alternative
ToyotaSmall BakkieRAV4
📆2026/05/22 10:21:00
📰TheCitizen_News
25 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 44% · Publisher: 75%

A new report suggests Toyota's small bakkie will be based on the RAV4 instead of the Corolla Cross, following a previous report of its switch to a ladder-frame to unibody platform. This market segment dominated by the Ford Maverick in North America and Fiat Toro in South America, is still small compared to the full-size segment. Toyota South Africa Motors is still evaluating the cargo-derived segment, which has a reported low market share of around 160,000 to 170,000 units per year. Toyota has claimed that buying a vehicle or pickup truck for this segment needs to be patient, as it continues to evaluate the segment.

Toyota 's small bakkie has taken another twist with a report suggesting it will be based on the RAV4 instead of the Corolla Cross , following a previous report of its switch to a ladder-frame to unibody platform.

The segment dominated by the Maverick in North America and Toro in South America is reportedly small compared to the full-size segment. Toyota South Africa Motors has remained quiet about the model being lined-up for South Africa but expects to launch it in 2027.

Meanwhile, buyers need to be patient as it continues to evaluate the segment. The RAV4-based pickup is an opportunity for Toyota, and dealers are waiting. Opting for the RAV4 would offer more powerful powertrains options

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Toyota Small Bakkie RAV4 Corolla Cross TNGA-K Platform Imv 0 Platform Toyota South Africa Motors State Of The Motoring Industry Conference Duplicate Keys

 

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