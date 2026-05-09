Toyota Adds Cosmetic Changes to Corolla Cross

Toyota has made several cosmetic changes to its Corolla Cross to enhance its sporty appeal, including a mesh grille, LED lights, and a sporty skid plate. The car's 1.8-litre engine and handling have also been upgraded.

Toyota has introduced cosmetic changes in its Corolla Cross , including a mesh grille, LED lights, and a sporty skid plate. The interior has undergone an upgrade with black leather and red stitching.

Some customers have praised the infotainment system, while others found it slow and responsive. The handling and ride quality of the GR-S version are improved with a 1.8-litre engine. Despite the sporty appearance, the car maintains a comfortable ride and acceleration, yet has a slight delay when accelerating rapidly





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Toyota Corolla Cross Cosmetic Changes Engine Handling Upgrades

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