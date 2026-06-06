Tortellino d'Oro Opens Stunning New Location in Sandton Gate, Celebrating 40 Years of Italian Tradition

After nearly 40 years in Oaklands, Tortellino d'Oro expands to Sandton Gate with a spectacular new space blending authentic Italian cuisine, family heritage, and modern elegance.

The Bollini family has opened a stunning new Tortellino d'Oro that blends four decades of cherished Italian traditions with fresh energy. Inside the glamorous launch of Tortellino d'Oro in Sandton Gate , celebrating the family's 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters.

After nearly 40 years as a beloved Johannesburg institution in Oaklands, Tortellino d'Oro has expanded to Sandton Gate with a spectacular May launch that perfectly captures the familiar warmth, family traditions, and authentic Italian hospitality that have made the original location a local legend. The new venue functions as a full deli, bakery, restaurant, and Italian gift shop, offering the same handcrafted tortellini, grandmother's recipes, fresh pasta, veal favourites, and homemade gelato that loyal customers adore.

Besides the new location, the most significant difference is that it is now in a larger, more contemporary space with room for celebration. Stunning interiors by Brian Lieb (alongside contributions like those from Adrian Neeson for personal artistic touches) transform the 600-square-metre space into an elegant yet inviting destination. The opening night brought together celebrity guests, lifelong family friends, and generations of supporters. In her heartfelt speech, Caterina Bollini reflected on the deep bonds formed over food and life's moments.

She said that along this path, all of you, we have met and have become more than just customers. You have become friends and family to us. Together we have shared many happy memories and also difficult moments because that's part of life. It's about creating an environment where people can enjoy real family recipes, where memories are made, where people meet, celebrate, and feel at home.

She paid tribute to the family's immigrant roots, sharing that her parents opened a small 35-square-metre Italian shop in 1986 after moving to South Africa. She also honoured long-standing staff who have been part of the journey from day one.

Caterina also praised her son Lorenzo as her business partner, saying that to Lorenzo, her beautiful son, her partner now in business, his passion, dedication in this project is a testament to his greatness, brilliance, and belief in what they could create together. He is truly a pot of gold, not only in business, but in his beautiful soul.

The new Sandton Gate location represents a milestone for the family, combining the intimacy of their original shop with the capacity to host larger gatherings and celebrations. The design incorporates warm wood accents, soft lighting, and open spaces that encourage lingering over meals. The deli counter displays an array of Italian specialties, from aged cheeses to cured meats, while the bakery offers freshly baked bread and pastries.

The restaurant menu features classic dishes like veal saltimbocca, osso buco, and of course, their signature tortellini served in broth or with cream sauce. A dedicated gelato bar offers house-made flavors including pistachio, stracciatella, and tiramisu. The gift shop stocks imported Italian olive oils, balsamic vinegars, pasta, and ceramics. Tortellino d'Oro has always been about more than food; it is a gathering place where generations come together to celebrate life's moments.

The Bollini family's commitment to quality and hospitality has earned them a loyal following over four decades. With the new location, they aim to introduce their traditions to a new generation while maintaining the soul of the original. The launch event was a testament to the community they have built, with guests including local celebrities, longtime patrons, and family friends. Music filled the air as guests mingled, enjoyed antipasti, and toasted to the family's success.

The evening ended with a sense of gratitude and anticipation for the future. Tortellino d'Oro in Sandton Gate is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as takeaway and catering. The Bollini family invites everyone to experience the taste of Italy in the heart of Sandton





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tortellino D'oro Italian Restaurant Sandton Gate Family Business 40Th Anniversary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More than a restaurant, Tortellino d’Oro is a story about belongingFrom fresh handmade pasta and honest Italian cooking to generations of family history, Tortellino d'Oro's new Oaklands home proves that the best meals are the ones shared

Read more »

Sandton CBD’s business resurgence: Why the “Square Mile” is reclaiming its crownNot too long ago, the post-pandemic narrative wrote off the Sandton CBD, critics were quick to point to the rise of decentralised nodes and the allure of permanent remote work as the 'new normal.…

Read more »

Kalusha Bwalya and Thabang Monare on Arena Sports Show Discuss PSG's Champions League VictoryFormer Zambia captain and coach Kalusha Bwalya and Sekhukhune United midfielder Thabang Monare joined the Arena Sports Show to reflect on the Uefa Champions League final where Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties to retain the trophy. The show was hosted at Heineken House in Sandton, celebrating fan connection.

Read more »

Six years for Kimberley attorney who stole R4.6m from client trust fundsA former Kimberley attorney and conveyancer has been sentenced to six years’ direct imprisonment for theft and money laundering.

Read more »