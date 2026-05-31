Tortellino d'Oro Expands to New Location in Sandton Gate

Tortellino d'Oro, a family-run Italian restaurant, has expanded to a new location in Sandton Gate, a R1bn shopping node. The restaurant has retained its authentic Italian flavor and rustic charm while modernizing the décor.

Tortellino d'Oro, the family-run Italian restaurant, has expanded to a new location in Sandton Gate , a R1bn shopping node. The restaurant, known for its authentic Italian flavor and rustic charm , has drawn a following among both locals and the city's powerbrokers.

The new location, which was secured by the owner's son Lorenzo, has retained the comforting rustic charm of the original restaurant while modernizing the décor. The menu remains unchanged, with familiar fare such as suppli di riso, crescentines, and melanzane parmigiana. The restaurant has become a symbol of the value that expats bring to a community, and the owner, Caterina, has thanked her staff and recognized the 'old friends' and 'new friends' gathered for the opening.

The doors were opened, and more food, glorious food, awaited, served buffet-style so guests could tuck in to their heart's delight. Parma ham and mortadella were displayed on giant melon domes, a carvery brimming with freshly cut fillets and skinny lamb chops, giant langoustines, and salads including the restaurant's signature parmesan and celery salad. The gelato bar above hung an Abe Opperman painting capturing Lorenzo as a little boy relishing an ice-cream cone.

The event was attended by 300-plus guests, including South African Style Awards-winning actress Makoma Mohale, corporate lawyer Michael Katz, and brand comms ace Sylvester Chauke. The evening's MC, Thulane Hadebe, welcomed the guests, and Paolo Cavalieri, a lifelong supporter of the restaurant, reminded everyone that Tortellino d'Oro is 'a symbol and example of the value that expats bring to a community'.

Lorenzo recognized his mom for fulfilling her father's dream, and Caterina thanked her staff and recognized the 'old friends' and 'new friends' gathered. She said, 'Along this path, all of you we have met have become more than customers; you have become friends and family. Together we have shared many happy memories and also difficult moments, because that's part of life. Through it all, we shared food, wine, together with laughter and sometimes tears.

That is what Tortellino d'Oro is about'. The event was a celebration of the restaurant's new location and its commitment to serving authentic Italian cuisine in a welcoming and rustic atmosphere





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Tortellino D'oro Italian Restaurant Sandton Gate R1bn Shopping Node Authentic Italian Flavor Rustic Charm Modern Décor Family-Run Business

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