Top-ranked player calls PGA Championship pin placements 'hardest ever' on tour

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler expressed his disbelief on the difficultness of PGA Championship pin placements, calling them 'kind of absurd' and 'one of the hardest sets of pin locations that he's seen since he's been on tour.' Scheffler felt that the difficult hole positions on a course known for its sloping greens, combined with gusting winds, played havoc with the world's top players.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler called PGA Championship pin placements the hardest he has seen on tour, describing those in Friday's second round at Aronimink as 'kind of absurd.

' The difficult hole positions on a course known for its sloping greens, together with gusting winds, played havoc with the world's top players over the first two days, no one able to pull away from the pack. Scheffler asked Mark Fulcher, the veteran caddie for playing partner Justin Rose of England, 'Have you seen anything like this before? They said maybe Shinnecock is the only place they have seen that has pins that could compare to this.

' Scheffler cited the US Open host course where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam next month, stating, 'It's different in a sense on this golf course because Oakmont, their greens are extremely severe, but they're extremely severe in one direction. ' He added, 'Here, it's like the green may slope all this way and then we put the pin down here and then there's also a slope this way.

It's not as natural to the slopes that are there. There's a bit more that's manufactured into the greens.





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