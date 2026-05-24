Top Diplomat: India, United States Are 'Natural Partners' Despite US-China Warmth

Top US diplomat Marco Rubio has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in an attempt to improve relations with India, which had been strained due to US-China warming and disputes over anti-immigrant rhetoric and visa restrictions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called India a natural partner and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, attempting to resolve diplomatic tensions with China by prioritizing relations with India.

China, which has been warming up to the US under President Donald Trump and recently hosted a state visit from US President Trump, has strained US-India relations. Trump last year imposed punishing tariffs on India, which were eventually eased, and India was barely mentioned in his administration's national security strategy.

Despite limited concrete announcements, Trump and China were recently referred to as a 'G2' by the president, which was resented by US allies who fear being shut out of Washington's dealings with a rising China. Meanwhile, India has been alarmed by Trump's strident anti-immigrant rhetoric and his crackdown on visas used by tech professionals.

In response to the presidential administration's move, which puts applicants for US residency in limbo, even when in the United States legally, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio remarked that the move was aimed at addressing a global migratory crisis and was 'not about India' specifically





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