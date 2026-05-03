Top Billing's Jonathan Boynton-Lee Honors Late Co-Star Simba Mhere

Presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee paid tribute to his late Top Billing co-star, Simba Mhere, eleven years after his tragic passing. The tribute coincided with the return of the popular lifestyle show to television screens, prompting a wave of remembrance for the beloved TV personality.

The return of the beloved South Africa n lifestyle program, Top Billing , has prompted a heartfelt tribute from presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee to his former co-star and friend, Simba Mhere , who tragically passed away eleven years ago.

Boynton-Lee, a winner of a presenter search in 2012, joined seasoned hosts Dr Michael Mol and Basetsana Kumalo in the show’s revival, using the occasion to fondly remember Mhere’s vibrant presence and significant contribution to the program. He shared a touching clip featuring the two of them together, accompanied by a poignant message: “Tonight, we step into a beautiful new era of Top Billing. Let’s never forget one of the best to ever do it, Simba Mhere ❤️‍🩹”.

This gesture underscores the lasting impact Mhere had on those who knew and worked with him, and serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy within the South African entertainment industry. The return of Top Billing itself is a noteworthy event, signaling a continuation of the show’s tradition of showcasing luxury lifestyles and inspiring stories.

However, Boynton-Lee’s tribute adds a layer of emotional depth, acknowledging the void left by Mhere’s untimely death and celebrating his life. The tragic circumstances surrounding Simba Mhere and Kady-Shay O’Bryan’s deaths remain a somber memory for many. On January 31, 2015, the pair were killed in a devastating head-on collision on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg. They were traveling to OR Tambo Airport with Simba’s father, Joseph Mhere, who thankfully survived the accident.

The collision involved two other vehicles, and the subsequent investigation revealed that Preshalin Naidoo, the driver who lost control of his car, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Naidoo was eventually found guilty of two counts of culpable homicide in 2018 and sentenced to ten years imprisonment. While the legal proceedings brought a measure of closure to the Mhere family, the pain of their loss remains profound.

Joseph Mhere, speaking after the sentencing, expressed that while it wouldn’t bring his son back, it sent a crucial message about road safety and accountability. The incident served as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the importance of responsible behavior on the roads. The outpouring of grief following the accident highlighted Simba Mhere’s popularity and the positive impact he had on the lives of many.

Simba Mhere’s funeral service was a deeply moving event, conducted by the late Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Church, and attended by a large gathering of family, friends, and fellow celebrities. The service was a testament to the widespread affection and respect Mhere had earned throughout his life and career. Beyond his role as a Top Billing presenter, Mhere was known for his infectious enthusiasm, genuine warmth, and dedication to his craft.

His untimely death left a significant void in the South African television landscape. The current news cycle also includes updates on other events, such as the detention of Mel and Peet Viljoen in ICE detention centers, where they allege police theft; the Junior Springboks’ victory in the 2026 U20 Rugby Championship; a R300,000 Daily Lotto jackpot; Kristy Sarah’s decision to focus on self-growth and avoid dating; and a planned water shutdown in Cape Town.

These diverse stories reflect the breadth of current events in South Africa, but the remembrance of Simba Mhere stands out as a particularly poignant and emotional moment, reminding us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those we love. The legacy of Simba Mhere continues to inspire, and his memory will undoubtedly live on through the work he did and the lives he touched





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Simba Mhere Top Billing Jonathan Boynton-Lee Tribute South Africa Kady-Shay O’Bryan Preshalin Naidoo

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