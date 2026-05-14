Top Billing Presenter Search: Contestants Share Audition Tapes, Contestants Include Harriet Mthimunye, Sizwe Mngomezulu, Ocean L

The Top Billing Presenter Search, hosted on SABC3, is still trending as many personalities throw their hats in the ring to become its freshest faces. Contestants include Harriet Mthimunye, Sizwe Mngomezulu, and Ocean L, son of Sophie Ndaba. The winners of the presenter search stand a chance to join the lineup of hosts who include Arno Greeff, Sine Mpulu, and Bryoni Govender.

started on SABC3 , the show is still on trends lists as many personalities throw their hats in the ring to become its freshest faces.contestant Harriet “Mpumi” Mthimunye, YFM presenters Sizwe Mngomezulu and rapper Ocean L , son of Sophie Ndaba, share their audition tapes .

The winners of the presenter search stand a chance to join the lineup of hosts who include Arno Greeff, Sine Mpulu and Bryoni Govender. @mpumi.landan Top Billing Presenter Search | Dreams to don’t work unless you do! ✨Here goes my love for storytelling in every frame. @Top Billing @SABC 3Some people are born for television 📺✨ Sine Madondo carries herself with confidence, intelligence and pure star quality.

She connects with people so effortlessly and brings class, warmth and authenticity to every moment on screen. I genuinely believe she would make an incredible Top Billing presenter and inspire so many young women in SA 🇿🇦❤️“Try not to mimic anybody. Be unique. Be yourself.

Be conversational. Have a conversation. That’s what TV is all about. We need to feel like we’re talking to you through the a medium of television,” she said.

“Be natural; don’t put on a presenter voice. We don’t want that. Be you because no-one can be a better you than you. ”‘This chapter has been special’: Kea Zawadi bids Algoa FM farewell LISTEN | “Big Brother Mzansi” champion Liema to spend R2m win on travel, home makeover and foundatio





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Top Billing Presenter Search SABC3 Harriet Mthimunye Sizwe Mngomezulu Ocean L Presenter Search Audition Tapes Winners Hosts Arno Greeff Sine Mpulu Bryoni Govender Storytelling Confidence Intelligence Star Quality Conversational Natural Presenter Voice Unique Self TV Medium Talking Feeling Young Women SA South Africa Kea Zawadi Algoa FM Big Brother Mzansi Liema Travel Home Makeover Foundation

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