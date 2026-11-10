Porsche, Shein and Worcestershire top South Africa's most mispronounced words

New research analysing Google search data shows Porsche, Shein and Worcestershire sauce are the words South Africans most struggle to pronounce, with more than 320,000 searches recorded.

Porsche, Shein and Worcestershire sauce are the words South Africa ns struggle most to pronounce, according to new research analysing Google search data. The three terms attracted more than 320,000 pronunciation searches between January 1 and November 9, according to the study by word-finding experts at Unscrambler.com.

Porsche topped the national list with 121,200 pronunciation searches, followed by online fashion retailer Shein with 102,000 and Worcestershire sauce with 97,200. The research analysed Google Trends data using searches such as how do you pronounce and how to pronounce. Researchers also used the online research system Ahrefs to establish search volumes, adding together 110 variations of pronunciation-related searches. Charcuterie came in fourth with 94,800 searches, followed by schedule with 85,200 and croissant with 81,500.

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The Irish name Aoife attracted 80,400 searches, while Curaçao recorded 72,000 and Saoirse 68,400. Huawei followed with 48,000 searches, Dachshund with 46,800, jalapeno with 44,400, acai with 43,200, quinoa with 42,000 and spaghetti with 36,000. For anyone who has stumbled over these words, the study also provided a pronunciation guide. Porsche is pronounced POR-shuh and Shein is SHAY-in, while Worcestershire sauce is WUSS-ter-sheer sauce.

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Provincial Pronunciation Differences

Charcuterie is shar-KOO-tuh-ree, schedule is SKEJ-ool and croissant is kruh-SAHNT. The research revealed clear differences between provinces. Residents in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape most frequently searched for the pronunciation of schedule. In Gauteng and Limpopo, Shein was the word people struggled with most, while Worcestershire sauce topped searches in the Northern Cape.

Free State residents were most interested in how to pronounce Burgundy, while those in North West searched most for daiquiri. In the Western Cape, jalapeno was the most searched word, while people in KwaZulu-Natal looked up the pronunciation of allow. The Free State, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape were the top three provinces searching for word pronunciations, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Randoh Sallihall, spokesperson for Unscramble Words, said the findings showed pronunciation difficulties were not limited to one particular type of word. Academic research shows that the main causes for people to mispronounce words are irregular spelling, words borrowed from other languages, regional variation, mishearing and unfamiliarity, said Sallihall. Irregular spelling is a common cause for all types of mistakes in English. Word length, however, seems to have no effect on the difficulty level.

Reasons Behind Pronunciation Problems

Sallihall said some of the biggest pronunciation challenges came from English words, foreign words, names, food and drink, place names and brands. The most difficult English words included Worcestershire sauce, schedule and Dachshund, while charcuterie and croissant topped the list of foreign words. Saoirse and Aoife were among the names people struggled with, while Curaçao was the most searched place name.

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Foreign words, particularly those borrowed from French, German and Irish, can be especially challenging because their spelling conventions differ from English. The research identified Worcestershire sauce, schedule and dachshund among the biggest English pronunciation traps, while charcuterie and croissant featured prominently among foreign words. Sallihall said mispronouncing words could sometimes lead to embarrassing situations, particularly in professional environments. Best avoided in work settings, especially if the work is related to communication, he said.

He encouraged South Africans to remain curious and improve their verbal communication skills. The study noted that even familiar brands, food items and everyday words could leave people unsure of how to pronounce them. The next time you find yourself quietly Googling how to pronounce something before saying it out loud, you are not alone. If you have been confidently saying Shein differently all this time, perhaps it is time for a little reintroduction.