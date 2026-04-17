Tongaat Hulett Secures R200 Million Funding Extension, Safeguarding Sugarcane Farmers' Livelihoods

An urgent R200 million funding injection from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has provided a vital reprieve for Tongaat Hulett, enabling the sugar giant to continue operations and ensure the upcoming sugarcane crushing season proceeds, thereby protecting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. The extended financing averts immediate liquidation and grants crucial time for further negotiations.

Thousands of sugarcane farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief as Tongaat Hulett secures a critical R200 million funding extension , ensuring the continuation of the crushing season and safeguarding their immediate livelihoods. This crucial financial lifeline, provided by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), boosts the total post-commencement financing for Tongaat Hulett 's business rescue process to R2.5 billion.

The additional liquidity is sufficient to enable the embattled sugar giant to operate until the end of June. Key regional mills, including Maidstone, Felixton, and Amatikulu, are now poised to reopen, servicing a vast network of farmers across surrounding communities. The IDC's decision to extend the funding came just prior to the business rescue practitioners' (BRPs) appearance in the Durban High Court for the hearing of their provisional liquidation application. The BRPs had initially sought provisional liquidation in February, citing the exhaustion of all viable avenues for the adoption of a business rescue plan. However, in light of the new funding and the potential widespread economic repercussions of liquidation for the province, Judge Rithy Singh granted an adjournment of the application until June 17 and 18. The adjournment received endorsement from key stakeholders, including the BRPs themselves, the IDC, the Vision Consortium, and the South African Cane Growers Association. While acknowledging that the recently secured funding addresses the company's immediate short-term liquidity needs, the BRPs have consistently emphasized that a prerequisite for withdrawing the liquidation application hinges on the existence of a concrete and actionable transaction that aligns with the objectives of business rescue. This postponement provides essential additional time for these critical engagements to progress. The South African Farmers Development Association (Safda) has expressed its strong approval of the temporary funding. Safda chief executive officer, Dr. Siyabonga Madlala, commended the IDC's initiative, stating that the funding is precisely what was needed to allow Tongaat Hulett to complete its off-crop maintenance and prepare the mills for the current crushing season, which commences on May 1. Dr. Madlala highlighted the palpable anxiety among farmers, who have been anxiously awaiting news of the mills' opening amidst the uncertainty surrounding the liquidation hearing and the ongoing challenges posed by sugar imports. The successful continuation of the crushing season is paramount to the economic stability of these farming communities, providing much-needed income and preventing further hardship





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Tongaat Hulett Funding Extension Sugarcane Farmers Business Rescue Industrial Development Corporation

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