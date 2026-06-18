Tongaat Hulett rescued from liquidation, safeguarding 250,000 jobs across Southern Africa

A rescue agreement between Tongaat Hulett, the Industrial Development Corporation and Vision Group averts liquidation, secures equity conversion and funding, and aims to protect the sugar industry's supply chain and employment.

Tongaat Hulett , a historic sugar producer with a legacy of 134 years, has managed to avoid liquidation after a protracted rescue effort involving its business rescue practitioners, the state‑owned Industrial Development Corporation and the Vision Group consortium.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, promises to protect more than 250,000 jobs across the company's operations and its extensive value chain, offering a lifeline to an industry beleaguered by a surge in cheap imports from Eswatini, Brazil, India and Guatemala. The situation was further strained by the health promotion levy, an excise duty on sugary drinks aimed at curbing obesity and diabetes, which has added pressure to the already fragile financial position of the group.

The rescue deal sees the IDC, Tongaat's main creditor, converting a R2.5 billion claim into equity and extending post‑commencement funding to keep the business trading while the longer‑term plan is implemented. In April the IDC injected R200 million in post‑commencement finance to sustain operations through the end of June, allowing stakeholders time to negotiate a sustainable solution.

Under the new arrangement the state‑owned financier will acquire a significant stake in Vision's operating companies across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana and will maintain funding support at least until September. The High Court in Durban, which had been hearing the matter, granted the rescue practitioners leave to withdraw the provisional liquidation application, citing sufficient progress in the rescue plan.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau hailed the outcome, calling Tongaat a strategic asset for South Africa's agricultural and manufacturing sectors and emphasizing its role in supporting thousands of direct and indirect jobs throughout KwaZulu‑Natal and the broader Southern African region. Vision Group, led by tech entrepreneur Robert Gumede, pledged to settle creditor claims, including a R517 million debt owed to the South African Sugar Association, and to take over Tongaat's South African operations as well as its subsidiaries in neighboring countries.

The South African Canegrowers Association, representing more than 24 000 small‑scale farmers and 1 200 large‑scale growers, welcomed the deal, noting that the mills and refinery can now continue operating without interruption, safeguarding the livelihoods of over 1 million people linked to the sugar value chain. Cosatu also expressed relief at the rescue package, which it believes will preserve employment and rural stability across the region.

The agreement marks the culmination of a rescue process that began in 2022 when Tongaat entered business rescue amid severe financial distress, and it aims to restore confidence in a sector that contributes roughly a quarter of the nation's sugar milling capacity and accounts for about 43 percent of total sugar production





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Tongaat Hulett Industrial Development Corporation Vision Group Sugar Industry Job Preservation

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