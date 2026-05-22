Tommy Paul Beats Alex De Minaur in Hamburg ATP Semis After Coming from a Set Down

American tennis player Tommy Paul came from a set down to beat Australian Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Hamburg ATP event on Friday. Paul won the match in two hours and 17 minutes, setting up a meeting with Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse in Saturdays final. Meanwhile, Buse completed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach his first ATP tour final at Hamburg, his first tour final ever.

American world number 26 Tommy Paul came from a set down to beat Australias Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Hamburg ATP event on Friday.

The Americans comeback was kick-started when he broke De Minaurs serve for the first time on the 11th attempt, before winning nine consecutive games. Paul converted his third match point to win in two hours and 17 minutes and qualify for the 10th final in his career - and his third this season. Earlier on Friday, Buse completed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach his first ATP tour final





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