Tokai Forest Parking Areas Targeted by Vehicle Break-ins, Security Alert Issued

Recent incidents of vehicle break-ins at two parking locations in Tokai Forest have prompted local authorities and community watch groups to issue a security alert. Visitors are urged to take precautions to protect their belongings, including ensuring car doors are locked, windows are closed, and refraining from leaving valuables inside vehicles. The alert follows reports of thieves using Bluetooth scanners to locate electronic devices, even when powered down.

Increased vehicle break-ins at two well-frequented parking locations within Tokai Forest have raised alarms among visitors, prompting local authorities and community watch groups to issue urgent reminders about vehicle security. The scenic forest, a favorite destination for dog walkers, hikers, and nature lovers, has experienced a recent surge in petty theft, leading to heightened concerns among those who frequent the area.

The affected parking zones include the Orpen Road and Dennendal West areas, both of which are usually filled with activity, especially during weekends and holidays. Parkscape, a community group devoted to the preservation and safety of urban parks, swiftly issued a public advisory on social media platforms, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance. The advisory stated, ‘We strongly urge all visitors to ensure that vehicle doors are securely locked and windows are completely closed whenever leaving their vehicles unattended.’\The alert from Parkscape incorporates crucial information and advice gathered from the Tokai Neighbourhood Crime Watch, which has been diligently monitoring and analyzing the evolving tactics employed by criminals operating within the forest's vicinity. The crime watch group has provided valuable insights into the sophisticated methods used by thieves to target parked vehicles. Specifically, reports indicate a disturbing trend involving the utilization of advanced technology, namely Bluetooth scanner applications, to detect and locate electronic devices concealed within parked cars. These scanners are capable of identifying devices, even when they are seemingly turned off or in sleep/hibernate modes. Devices in ‘sleep’ or ‘hibernate’ modes become visible to these scanners, making even hidden valuables in the boot or under seats susceptible to theft. This means that valuables such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices are at significant risk, regardless of how carefully they are stowed away within the vehicle. This technological sophistication necessitates a more proactive approach to vehicle security, extending beyond simply locking doors and closing windows. The Crime Watch is also warning about the sophistication of these criminals who are also targetting specific valuables like expensive sunglasses, wallets and handbags.\To counter the increasing incidents of theft and protect against further losses, Parkscape strongly advises all forest visitors to avoid leaving any valuables inside their vehicles. This precautionary measure is particularly crucial during non-peak hours and during the late afternoon and evenings, when foot traffic is significantly lower, making parked vehicles more vulnerable to break-ins. The absence of many people in the area allows criminals increased opportunities to commit their crimes without being easily detected or interrupted. Parkscape urges all forest visitors to comply with security advice and take all reasonable steps to protect their property and belongings. Other precautions recommended include parking in well-lit areas, where possible, refraining from displaying any expensive items that might tempt thieves and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to the relevant authorities, including the park management and local police. By working together and adhering to the guidelines, the community can enhance its collective safety and help to prevent further instances of vehicle break-ins, thus ensuring that Tokai Forest continues to be a safe and enjoyable destination for all visitors





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Tokai Forest Vehicle Break-Ins Parking Areas Security Alert Theft

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