Tokai Erosion and Flood Risks, Table Mountain National Park Advised

The Department of Conservation warns of Tokai erosion and flood risks as heavy rain approaches Cape Town. Long-standing concerns over plantation area removal remain unresolved, leaving parts of the area vulnerable to flooding, collapsing pathways, and damaged infrastructure.

Community groups and residents of the Tokai area in Cape Town expressed concerns regarding erosion risks and flooding, further emphasizing the need to address long-standing issues related to the removal of plantation areas that left parts of the area vulnerable.

The Department of Conservation advised visitors and residents to use caution, particularly in sections of Table Mountain National Park affected by winter weather, as erosion near the big bridge in Lower Tokai remained a concern. Residents were advised to avoid unstable paths and fast-flowing streams during rain, while dog walkers, horse riders, and families with small children were recommended to remain cautious near exposed water crossings and muddy routes





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Tokai Erosion Table Mountain National Park Flood Risks Heavy Rain Community Groups Resident Concerns Erosion Near Big Bridge Conservation Body Preventive Work Avoid Unstable Paths Fast-Flowing Streams

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