Togo Calls for UN to Ditch Mercator Map, Adopt Accurate Africa Representation

Togo's Foreign Minister is leading a campaign to have the UN replace the Mercator map projection with a more accurate representation of Africa's size and shape, aiming to correct historical biases in global perception.

Togo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Dussey, has announced that Togo will formally request that United Nations member states adopt a world map that accurately reflects the true size of Africa , and abandon the widely used Mercator projection. This move is part of a broader campaign, spearheaded by the Africa n Union, to address the historical inaccuracies and perceptual biases perpetuated by the Mercator projection, which has significantly distorted the continent’s representation on global maps for centuries.

Dussey emphasized the importance of this initiative not just for geographical accuracy, but also for fostering agency, progress, and ensuring that Africa is seen in its true form by the world. The proposal aims to replace the Mercator projection with the 2018 Equal Earth projection, which is designed to provide a more accurate depiction of landmass sizes and shapes.

The current map, created by cartographer Gerardus Mercator in the 16th century for navigational purposes, exaggerates the size of areas near the poles, such as North America and Greenland, while shrinking the apparent size of continents like Africa and South America. This has led to a skewed perception of Africa's size and significance, despite the continent's vastness and substantial population, influencing narratives across various sectors including media, education, and policymaking.

The campaign, which is being driven by advocacy groups such as Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, seeks to correct these misrepresentations and promote a more equitable global perspective. The core of the 'Correct The Map' campaign involves advocating for the official adoption of the Equal Earth projection by governments and international organizations.

Dussey highlighted the institutional challenge of obtaining a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly to validate the adoption of this map. A draft resolution is currently in preparation, and a vote is expected to take place at the next UNGA session in September. The vote will serve as a revealing indicator of how countries perceive and engage with the initiative.

The AU’s resolution earlier this year promoting the Equal Earth projection and encouraging its 55 member states to transition away from the Mercator projection demonstrates the momentum and support for this initiative across the African continent. This effort is seen as a crucial step towards decolonizing the visualization of the world, thereby reshaping the narrative and perception of Africa's place and importance on a global scale.

The current projection, widely used in schools, by tech companies, and by various international bodies, contributes to a distorted view of global power dynamics and the relative importance of different regions. The initiative to change the world map aligns with ongoing efforts by African nations to assert their global influence and correct historical injustices.

Dussey noted that the issue extends beyond simple cartography; it is about empowerment, progress, and ensuring a fair global view of Africa. The adoption of the Equal Earth projection is viewed as a crucial part of dismantling the legacy of colonialism and its lasting impact on the global narrative.

Recent events, such as the UN’s adoption of an Africa-led resolution recognizing slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity” and the resulting abstentions and votes against the resolution by several Western nations, underscore the importance of initiatives that challenge existing power structures and work towards a more equitable and just world. The response to the map initiative will be closely watched, as it will demonstrate the commitment of various nations to address long-standing historical biases and promote a more balanced and respectful global perspective.

The upcoming vote at the UNGA will serve as a key test for the support and understanding that Africa receives on the global stage. The choice of map representation is, thus, not merely a technical decision but a profound statement about how the world is viewed, and how it understands its own history.





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