Severe thunderstorms with flash flooding and hail threaten Gauteng and southern Limpopo on Tuesday, while extreme heat reaching the low 40s grips the Western Cape and Northern Cape, SAWS warns.

Severe thunderstorms could trigger flash flooding, hail and property damage across Gauteng and the extreme south-western parts of Limpopo on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service has warned.

SAWS issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for both areas. Heavy downpours, strong gusty winds and hail are expected, with low-water bridges and settlements in flood-prone areas at risk of localised flooding. Residents have been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-water bridges, because water levels can rise quickly during heavy rainfall. Motorists should also be cautious when driving through areas experiencing downpours.

Also read Severe Weather Warnings Issued for Multiple South African Provinces

Gauteng Severe Thunderstorm Warning Details

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers throughout the day and a 60 percent chance of rain. Storms may bring heavy downpours, hail and strong winds. SAWS warned the storms could flood susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and damage settlements and infrastructure. Disruptions to electricity and communication systems are also possible.

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Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Rain chances range from 30 percent in most areas to 60 percent in the extreme south-west, which falls under the same Yellow Level 2 warning. Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the west during the morning before becoming cloudy and cool to warm. Rain chances reach 60 percent over parts of the Highveld, while other areas sit at 30 percent.

In North West, fine and hot conditions will dominate before partly cloudy skies develop in the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the east, with rain chances of 30 to 60 percent. The Western Cape faces some of the hottest weather, with very hot to extremely hot conditions forecast for the West Coast, City of Cape Town and northern Cape Winelands. Daytime temperatures could reach the high 30s and low 40s.

SAWS Extreme Heat Advisory Timeframe

A SAWS extreme heat advisory runs from Tuesday until Thursday. The heat initially affects the West Coast, Cape Town and northern Cape Winelands on Tuesday and Wednesday before spreading to the rest of the Cape Winelands. From Wednesday into Thursday, the heat will extend to the interior Overberg, Central Karoo, Little Karoo and Hessequa municipality. The province will otherwise be fine and warm to hot, with cloudy skies and light rain along the south coast in the morning.

Rain chances are around 30 percent along parts of the southern coastline, while most inland areas remain dry. Strong to near-gale-force winds are expected along the south-west coast, with a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy along the coast in the morning, while the interior will be hot to very hot and the extreme south warm.

Fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly coastal winds are expected, with little to no rain across most of the province. SAWS warned that prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures can increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Residents should drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged direct sunlight and stay in shaded or cool areas during the hottest parts of the day.

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KwaZulu-Natal Wind Warning Impact

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, with morning fog over the interior and isolated showers and rain during the day. A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds applies along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline during the morning. Those winds could disrupt port operations, make navigation at sea difficult and cause localised damage to settlements and infrastructure. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be high.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool, with morning fog in places and light rain along parts of the coastline. Rain chances are around 30 percent in affected coastal areas. The western half of the Eastern Cape will see light coastal rain, while the extreme north stays fine to partly cloudy. Moderate to fresh south-easterly winds are expected along the western coastline, with south-westerly winds becoming southerly along the eastern coast in the afternoon.

High Fire Danger In Several Areas

SAWS also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in several areas. These include the Kamiesberg and Kai ! Garib municipalities in the Northern Cape, Matzikama and Bergrivier municipalities in the Western Cape, and northern parts of Limpopo. The mix of hot temperatures and dry conditions could increase the risk of rapidly spreading fires.

Residents in affected areas are urged to exercise caution and avoid activities that could ignite veld fires.