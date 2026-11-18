A SANDF member allegedly disarmed a Tshwane Metro Police officer and pointed a firearm at officers during a vehicle towing operation in Pretoria. The TMPD has opened a criminal case, while the SANDF awaits an investigation report.

The South African National Defence Force says it is awaiting an investigation report after a confrontation between one of its members and Tshwane Metro Police Department officers in Pretoria.

TMPD Removes Vehicles Near SANDF

The SANDF described the incident as unfortunate and deeply regrettable. The confrontation took place in the Pretoria central business district on Tuesday, November 17. It happened during a TMPD operation to remove vehicles allegedly parked illegally and obstructing traffic on Visagie Street, between Thabo Sehume and Paul Kruger streets, near SANDF premises. The TMPD said its Pound Unit had received a complaint about the vehicles.

Also read SANDU concerned over professional courtesy after SANDF-TMPD clash

The vehicles were allegedly creating a danger to motorists and other road users and obstructing traffic. Tow trucks were dispatched to remove them. According to the department, a SANDF member disarmed one of its officers and pointed a firearm at other TMPD members during the confrontation. The TMPD said its officers nevertheless continued with the operation and cleared the roadway.

Advertisement

The TMPD said in a statement that during the confrontation, one TMPD Pound Unit member was disarmed of his service firearm by a SANDF member. The same SANDF member further pointed a firearm at TMPD members. Despite that, the department confirmed that officers managed to complete the operation. TMPD members proceeded with the towing of vehicles, successfully cleared the roadway, and addressed the reported obstruction.

TMPD Opens Case Against SANDF Member

The TMPD condemned the alleged assault and intimidation of its officers during the execution of their duties. It subsequently opened a criminal case with the South African Police Service against the SANDF member involved in disarming the TMPD member and pointing a firearm at TMPD members. The matter will now be subjected to investigation by the relevant authorities. Videos of the altercation have since circulated widely on social media.

Responding to the footage, the SANDF said the confrontation should never have happened between two government security institutions expected to work together in the service of the public. Such an explosive situation should never have occurred between two government security institutions that are expected to work in collaboration in the service of the people of South Africa, the defence force said. The SANDF also criticised the conduct of the uniformed members captured in the footage.

SANDF Condemns Unprofessional Conduct

It described the conduct as unbecoming of professional officers. The SANDF said it did not condone any conduct by its members that might be contrary to military discipline and professional standards.

Advertisement

However, it cautioned against drawing conclusions before the circumstances surrounding the confrontation had been established. The defence force confirmed that it was awaiting a full report from the relevant investigating authorities. It said it would issue a comprehensive statement based on verified facts once the report is received. The TMPD reiterated its mandate to enforce bylaws impartially, regardless of who is involved.

TMPD Vows Impartial Law Enforcement

No individual or institution is above the law, and all enforcement operations must be conducted without intimidation, interference, or the use of unlawful force, it said. The department said it remains committed to carrying out its responsibilities professionally, lawfully, and without fear or favour. It will not be deterred from enforcing compliance and taking action where vehicles create a danger or obstruction on public roads in the City of Tshwane.

TMPD chief of police, commissioner Yolande Faro, called on motorists and members of the public to co-operate with law enforcement officials. She urged them to avoid confrontations during enforcement operations. She further urged anyone with concerns regarding impoundments to raise them through the proper channels.