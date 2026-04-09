TMPD Officials Admit Lack of Oversight Amid Corruption Probe

Senior officials within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) have conceded to deficiencies in internal controls and oversight during the Madlanga Commission's investigation into alleged tender manipulation and corruption. Testimony revealed instances of bypassed authority and compromised procurement processes. The TMPD chief has promised a complete overhaul of the procurement system.

On April 9, 2026, at 03:46, troubling revelations emerged from the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department ( TMPD ) during the resumed public hearings of the Madlanga Commission . Two senior officials, TMPD chief Yolande Faro and her deputy, Sean Bolhuis, have acknowledged significant deficiencies in internal controls and oversight within the department. The commission's focus has been centered on allegations of tender manipulation and corruption within the TMPD .

Over the past two days, Faro and Bolhuis have provided testimony regarding incidents that occurred during their tenure. While neither Faro nor Bolhuis have been directly implicated in any wrongdoing, they have faced rigorous questioning from the commissioners and evidence leaders concerning their actions to prevent corruption as senior officials. The testimony painted a picture of a department struggling with adherence to proper protocols and accountability. The lack of stringent oversight has reportedly enabled certain individuals to operate outside established procedures. The investigation's proceedings have illuminated the challenges the TMPD faces in maintaining integrity and ensuring that its operations are conducted with transparency and adherence to legal requirements. The Madlanga Commission’s investigation delves into the core of the problems plaguing the TMPD. The inquiry seeks to uncover not just the specific instances of alleged corruption but also the systemic weaknesses that allowed such activities to occur. The commissioners and evidence leaders are examining the structure and function of the department, aiming to identify vulnerabilities and recommend strategies for improvement. The focus remains on establishing a clear understanding of the mechanisms that facilitated alleged wrongdoing. The public hearings are designed to bring accountability and to propose reform to bolster the department's ability to serve its intended function. The objective is to restore public trust in the TMPD and to build a more ethical and efficient police force. This will include recommendations for better training, implementation of robust internal controls, and the strengthening of accountability mechanisms. The inquiry is a crucial step towards addressing the issues facing the department. \Bolhuis' testimony focused on the actions of Inspector Lebogang Phiri, a junior employee, who reportedly bypassed superiors to award contracts for private security companies. Bolhuis stated that he neither authorized nor had any knowledge of Phiri’s actions. Bolhuis' statement highlighted a specific instance where Phiri approved contracts to Gubis 85 Solutions without his knowledge or consent. Bolhuis clarified, “I never allocated these sites to Gubis 85 Solutions, nor did I instruct Inspector Phiri to do so, nor did I give him permission or the delegated authority to do so. In my view, Inspector Phiri did not have the power or authority to allocate sites to security service providers.” This testimony raises concerns about the chain of command and the enforcement of policies within the department. It also sheds light on potential shortcomings in internal oversight. Bolhuis' testimony underscores the need for clear lines of authority and rigorous adherence to established procurement processes. This points to the need for a thorough review of the TMPD’s procurement procedures to guarantee that future tenders are awarded fairly and transparently. Furthermore, the commission is looking at whether there were adequate safeguards in place to prevent the circumvention of established protocols. The commission is also examining how effectively employees at different levels of the TMPD were being monitored. The allegations and testimony are a call to action for the TMPD. The Madlanga Commission's investigation into these matters highlights the critical importance of strong oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of power. The commission will make recommendations on how to strengthen these structures. The commission will present recommendations for improvements, and the ultimate aim is to create a more ethical and efficient police service. This investigation seeks to protect the interests of the public and to maintain a well-functioning police force. The findings will be invaluable in shaping the department's approach to dealing with future instances of misconduct. This approach seeks to provide a transparent and accountable process for awarding contracts and overseeing the provision of services.\Chief Yolande Faro has conceded that the TMPD's procurement system is compromised and has pledged a complete overhaul. Faro’s promise suggests that the department acknowledges the severity of the issues identified by the Madlanga Commission. The planned reforms reflect a commitment to address the vulnerabilities within the TMPD’s operational processes. The overhaul of the procurement system aims to enhance efficiency, prevent corruption, and ensure that contracts are awarded fairly. The overhaul will involve a comprehensive review of existing processes and policies. This includes a review of how contracts are solicited, evaluated, and awarded. This is to guarantee fairness and transparency throughout the procurement process. This will ensure that the department is protected from future instances of fraud. The overhaul of the procurement system will include the implementation of new technologies and systems. This step is to automate processes and reduce opportunities for human error or manipulation. The TMPD’s commitment to change will hopefully inspire public trust. The department's commitment to overhauling its procurement system is a key step in restoring trust with the public. Faro and Bolhuis' testimonies, combined with the findings of the commission, will provide important insights for ongoing reform efforts. The public hearings, as they continue, are expected to reveal further details about the scope of the alleged corruption and the extent of the systemic failures within the TMPD. The Madlanga Commission is working towards the implementation of a number of reform measures. These will bring about positive change in the department and help it fulfill its mandate of protecting the public. The progress of the Madlanga Commission will be closely monitored, as its recommendations are expected to shape the future of the TMPD and its ability to serve the community effectively. The reform measures will be essential for rebuilding public trust and for creating a more efficient, ethical, and accountable police force. The Madlanga Commission's findings will be crucial for the future of the TMPD





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TMPD Corruption Madlanga Commission Tender Manipulation Oversight

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