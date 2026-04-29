TMPD Deputy Chief Questioned Over Tender Documents Sent to Sergeant, Potential Favoritism Alleged

A commission of inquiry is investigating allegations of irregularities in tender processes within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department. Deputy Chief Umashi Dhlamini faced questioning regarding his communication with Sergeant Nkosi and the potential preferential treatment given to Ngaphesheya Security Services in the awarding of significant contracts.

The ongoing commission of inquiry into irregularities surrounding tender processes within the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department ( TMPD ) has brought to light concerning interactions between Deputy Chief Umashi Dhlamini and Sergeant Nkosi, potentially benefiting Ngaphesheya Security Services.

Commissioners questioned Dhlamini about numerous tender documents he forwarded to Nkosi, raising suspicions of preferential treatment during bid evaluations. Evidence presented included WhatsApp messages detailing the exchange of sensitive information, such as clearance certificates and bid evaluation committee reports, during the application and decision-making phases for contracts worth R59 million (TMPD1) and R2 million (TMPD2).

Dhlamini maintained he did not engage in favouritism or tender rigging, attributing the document sharing to a long-standing friendship with Nkosi and his reliance on tender consultant Nico Mathobela for verification. However, commissioners highlighted significant deficiencies in Ngaphesheya’s submission, including a lack of necessary certifications, inadequate director grading, and missing essential documentation like a firearm license and proof of a provident fund.

Despite these shortcomings, Ngaphesheya was awarded the R59 million security contract, even receiving its security license *after* the tender had closed. The inquiry further revealed Dhlamini’s involvement in assisting Ngaphesheya with a separate tender bid in Mpumalanga, prompting questions about the appropriateness of his actions given Ngaphesheya’s pending bids with the city of Tshwane. Dhlamini claimed to have recused himself from the Tshwane bid and delegated responsibilities, denying direct assistance.

Commissioners, however, presented evidence suggesting a pattern where Nkosi would request assistance from Dhlamini, who would then involve Mathobela, creating a circuitous flow of information and potentially influencing the tender process. Dhlamini acknowledged a routine exchange of information with Nkosi, framing it as a mutual business relationship and a means of verifying details. He conceded to passing information to Nkosi under pressure but vehemently denied acting as a conduit for any irregularities.

The contracts awarded to Ngaphesheya (TMPD1 and TMPD2) were ultimately cancelled due to the identified irregularities. The commission also explored Dhlamini’s role in resolving unpaid invoices for security services, involving Tshwane Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi. The investigation uncovered that Nkosi acted as an intermediary between Dhlamini and Mnisi to address threats of legal action from Gubis85 Security Service regarding outstanding payments.

Dhlamini confirmed receiving a call from Nkosi while he was with Mnisi, regarding the unpaid invoices, and subsequently investigated the matter, leading to a swift resolution. Commissioners questioned how such a significant number of invoices could remain unpaid without corresponding purchase orders, to which Dhlamini attributed the issue to an oversight within his office.

The commission’s line of questioning consistently focused on the unusual flow of information through Dhlamini and Nkosi, and the potential for undue influence in the awarding of tenders. The evidence suggests a close relationship and a pattern of communication that raises serious concerns about the integrity of the tender process within the TMPD. The inquiry continues to unravel the extent of the alleged irregularities and the roles played by key individuals involved





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Tshwane TMPD Tender Fraud Corruption Ngaphesheya

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