TJ Perenara to Captain Barbarians Against Springboks in Gqeberha

All Blacks veteran TJ Perenara leads a star-studded Barbarians lineup against the Rugby World Cup champion Springboks in a highly anticipated match in South Africa.

TJ Perenara, the seasoned All Blacks scrumhalf, has been appointed captain of the Barbarians as they prepare to face the formidable Springboks in Gqeberha this Saturday.

This highly anticipated match, set for 20 June, is one of the most awaited rugby fixtures of the year. The Barbarians squad, assembled for this unique invitational clash, is brimming with international talent from across the globe. In the backline, Stormers star Warrick Gelant will start at fullback, supported by a dynamic back three comprising Wallabies international Andrew Kellaway and Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

The midfield pairing of Virimi Vakatawa and Alex Nankivell promises a compelling mix of raw power and creative flair. The halfback combination will see Perenara partnering with Argentine flyhalf Tomás Albornoz, blendingexperience with attacking instincts. The forward pack is equally impressive, featuring Argentina's Guido Petti, New Zealand's Lachlan Boshier and Samoa international Miracle Fai'ilagi as the loose forwards.

The second row will be anchored by Alex Moon and Franco Molina, while the front row consists of D'Arcy Rae, Elliot Dee and Mayko Vivas. Among the replacements, several experienced internationals await, including former Springbok prop Oli Kebble, Uruguay scrumhalf Santiago Arata and New Zealand playmaker Harry Plummer, providing depth and versatility.

Former All Blacks coach and Barbarians selector Ian Robertson expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming encounter, highlighting the players' eagerness to test themselves against the reigning Rugby World Cup champions on South African soil. Robertson stated, We are all really excited for Saturday afternoon. To play against the world champions in South Africa is an awesome opportunity.

He further emphasized the team's embodiment of the Barbarians spirit, noting that the squad has embraced the tradition of coming together as a diverse group and enjoying each other's company in Cape Town. The diversity of the selected players, according to Robertson, truly reflects the unique nature of the famous invitational team. It's a team packed with talent, guys who have come from all over the world and have a great chance to showcase their ability in Gqeberha.

With an abundance of world-class talent on display from both sides, Saturday's clash is poised to deliver an entertaining spectacle for rugby fans worldwide, marking a fitting start to the Springboks' 2026 campaign





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Rugby Barbarians Springboks All Blacks TJ Perenara Gqeberha Ian Robertson Warrick Gelant Tomás Albornoz

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