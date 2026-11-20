Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs meet in the Carling Knockout semifinal on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld, with both teams aiming for a place in the final.

Mamelodi Sundowns host Kaizer Chiefs in the 2026 Carling Knockout semifinal on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The winner will book a place in the final against either Stellenbosch FC or Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns are targeting the trophy to add to their recent MTN8 success. Chiefs aim to reach their first Carling Knockout final since 2015. Sundowns enter the match after a 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup on November 8. That loss ended their 14-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

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Sundowns Injury Crisis Before Chiefs Clash

Coach Miguel Cardoso's side will assess players returning from international duty. Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango picked up an injury while representing Uganda. The team also has ongoing injuries to Bryan Leon, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Keanu Cupido, and Kegan Johannes. Chiefs come into the game with momentum after a 2-1 victory over Siwelele on November 8.

That win returned them to winning ways after an inconsistent run. Coach Fernando Da Cruz will be without Inácio Miguel, who serves a suspension. Reeve Frosler remains an injury doubt.

However, attackers Phili and Mokwana are in contention after training normally with the squad. Da Cruz provided updates on the duo. Phili trained normally with the squad for the past week, Da Cruz told reporters on Thursday. He has a lack of minutes inside the competitions but potentially, he is a player who can be available in the squad for Sunday.

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Chiefs Attacker Update For Sunday Match

He said Mokwana is in the same situation as Phili. He trained with the team but there is a lack of rhythm for the competition. It is the same as Phili, and potentially, he can be in the squad on Sunday, Da Cruz concluded. Cardoso expects an intense match.

I expect intensity because there will be a full stadium that pushes the players to the level of commitment and increases the rhythm of the game, Cardoso said. Obviously, managing and playing the game in the pattern that the team usually trains with will allow us to be more comfortable throughout the match, and that is exactly what we want to do.

He added that they want to play to their game model, and that is the fight that will be on the pitch. Da Cruz acknowledged the challenge. To reach the final we need to be at the level of Sundowns, Da Cruz said. We know that this is a team at Champions League level, so on Sunday we need to play at Champions League level.

We know that we are playing a team with a lot of quality. They are a team with a lot of experience of switching from one competition to another, so we can expect a lot from them because they will be very focused on this game. We know Sundowns are a team at Champions League level, so we will be facing an opponent with a lot of quality.

Sundowns Star Striker Key To Victory

A key player for Sundowns is a 22-year-old striker who has found the back of the net in each of his last three outings. He has plundered four goals across two appearances in the Carling Knockout, proving an indispensable catalyst. His prolific form could be pivotal in propelling Sundowns past Chiefs. Chiefs will need to contain him to have a chance.

The historical rivalry between these teams in cup competitions is rich. In 1986, Chiefs beat Sundowns 3-2 in a Mainstay quarterfinal. In 1987, Chiefs won 4-0 in an Ohlssons semifinal second leg. In 1988, Sundowns won 1-0 in an Ohlssons semifinal second leg.

In 1993, Sundowns won 2-0 in a BP Top 8 quarterfinal. In 1995, Chiefs won 1-0 in a Coca-Cola quarterfinal. In the 1997/98 Rothmans Cup final, they drew 1-1. In the 1998/99 Rothmans Cup final, they drew 2-2.

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In the 2000/01 BP Top 8 third-place match, Chiefs won 3-2. In the 2001/02 BP Top 8 final, they drew 2-2. In the 2005/06 Absa Cup semifinal, they drew 0-0. In the 2009/10 Telkom Knockout quarterfinal, Chiefs won 1-0.

In the 2015/16 Telkom Knockout final, Sundowns won 3-1. In the 2022/23 MTN8 semifinal first leg, they drew 1-1. In the 2024/25 Carling Knockout quarterfinal, Sundowns won 4-0. In the 2023/24 league season, Sundowns won 2-1.

Overall, Sundowns and Chiefs have met 115 times. Sundowns have 38 wins, Chiefs have 42 wins, and 35 matches were drawn. Sundowns have scored 127 goals, while Chiefs have scored 129 goals. The latest encounter in the Carling Knockout saw Sundowns win 4-0 in the 2024/25 quarterfinal.

Historical Rivalry And Key Stats Overview

That match featured two goals from Rayners, one from the penalty spot, and strikes from Shalulile and Mudau. Chiefs are aiming to challenge for silverware and clinch a record-extending 14th League Cup crown. Sundowns are determined to secure victory on home soil and cement their elite domestic status. The match promises to be a brutal showdown between two titans of South African football.

Both coaches have emphasized the importance of playing to their strengths and maintaining focus throughout the game. The international break allowed Chiefs to work on their tactical plan without any players on international duty. It also gave the medical team ample time to work on injured players. For Sundowns, the return of international players adds uncertainty, especially with Onyango's injury.

Cardoso will need to manage his squad carefully to ensure they are ready for the high-intensity clash. Fans can expect a full stadium at Loftus Versfeld, which will push the players to higher levels of commitment. The atmosphere is likely to be electric as both sets of supporters urge their teams on. The winner will face either Stellenbosch FC or Orlando Pirates in the final.

Stellenbosch and Pirates play their semifinal on Saturday, with the venue change affecting preparations according to Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt. The match kicks off on Sunday, with Sundowns seeking to overcome their recent setback and Chiefs looking to build on their victory. Both teams have quality and experience, making this a highly anticipated encounter. The outcome could hinge on key players and tactical decisions.

As Da Cruz said, to reach the final we need to be at the level of Sundowns. We know that this is a team at Champions League level, so on Sunday we need to play at Champions League level.