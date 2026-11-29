Thousands join student-led protests in Tirana calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down. Clashes with police have injured dozens as unrest continues over corruption and economic concerns.

Thousands of Albania ns gathered in the capital city of Tirana on Sunday to stage a second day of consecutive anti-government demonstrations. The protesters, many of whom are students, demanded that Prime Minister Edi Rama immediately step down from his position. The rally marked a significant escalation in tensions that have persisted since mid-October, shifting from largely peaceful summer gatherings to violent confrontations with law enforcement.

Violent Clashes and Police Response

During the Sunday gathering, demonstrators hurled stones and firecrackers at security forces attempting to maintain order. Police responded with tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. Health officials reported that twelve additional people were injured on Sunday, bringing the total number of casualties to over seventy when combined with injuries sustained on Saturday.

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The violence on Saturday included a group of masked protesters targeting a government building. These individuals threw stones at the structure and attempted to breach the perimeter of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office. Security personnel successfully pushed the attackers away, preventing further damage to the administrative facility. The injuries sustained on that day were largely attributed to rubber bullets fired by police units.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Context

Prime Minister Edi Rama has firmly denied allegations of government corruption, describing them as unfounded. His administration has advocated for direct dialogue with the protesters to address their specific demands for systemic change. The government maintains that it is actively combating corruption more effectively than any previous administration in Albania's recent history.

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To mitigate public anger, the government has implemented several economic measures. These initiatives include reducing fuel prices and increasing financial support for low-income families. Critics, however, argue that these steps are insufficient to address the root causes of the unrest, which include widespread perceptions of graft, a lack of employment opportunities, and inadequate standards in the education sector.

The current crisis follows months of protests against a luxury coastal resort project. This development is backed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the project as legal and insisted that it includes provisions for protecting local habitats. The project has become a symbol of perceived elite impunity for many demonstrators.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

Analysts note that corruption scandals have significantly tarnished Albania's international image over the years. The country is frequently cited as a hub for criminal gangs involved in money laundering related to drug and weapons trafficking. On Sunday, Reuters footage captured protesters displaying a banner that accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of being a traitor and a drug lord.

The political instability poses the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Edi Rama since he first took office in 2013. He secured a fourth term in a recent election, yet the sustained nature of the protests indicates deep-seated dissatisfaction among the population. The unrest has spread beyond Tirana to other major cities, suggesting a nationwide movement against the current leadership.

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The implications extend to Albania's broader geopolitical strategy. The nation is currently leading a group of Balkan countries in their bid to join the European Union. The government has set a target for EU entry by 2030, a goal that could be jeopardized by ongoing internal instability. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the government's dialogue initiatives can de-escalate the situation.