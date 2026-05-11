Time to Care Expanding Relief Operations Amid Mounting Socio-Economic Challenges in South Africa

The humanitarian organisation is gearing up for increased meat distribution campaigns during the approaching Qurbani festival to provide nutritious meals to struggling households, elderly residents, orphaned children, and disadvantaged communities. With its ongoing outreach programs in Alexandra, the charity has been working closely with community leaders and local stakeholders to support vulnerable families facing severe economic hardship, making relief efforts increasingly important.

Johannesburg-based humanitarian organisation Time to Care is expanding its relief operations across vulnerable communities as worsening poverty, food insecurity, and unemployment continue to affect thousands of South African families.

The charity, known for its motto “Every Smile Matters,” has become increasingly active in communities including Alexandra, Daveyton, Coronationville, Midrand, Pretoria West, Ivory Park, and Diepkloof through food parcel drives, bread distributions, educational programmes, hygiene support initiatives, and skills development projects. Its mission focuses on both immediate humanitarian relief and long-term poverty alleviation across South Africa and the SADC region





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Humanitarian Organization Expanding Relief Operations South African Families Poverty Food Insecurity Unemployment Qurbani Festival Meat Distribution Fresh Meat Food Parcels Community Empowerment Alexandra Pretoria West Midrand Daveyton

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