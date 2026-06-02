Tiger Brands to Sell Beacon Confectionery Business

Tiger Brands has confirmed plans to sell the Beacon confectionery business, with several well-known products set to remain under its ownership.

For generations of South Africans, Beacon chocolates have been part of birthdays, Easter celebrations and corner-shop visits. Now, one of the country's most recognisable confectionery brands is heading in a new direction after Tiger Brands confirmed plans to sell the Beacon business.

That it has reached an agreement to dispose of the Beacon brand, marking another significant step in its strategy to streamline operations and focus on areas it believes offer stronger long-term growth. Tiger Brands revealed that several well-known products will remain under its ownership, including TV Bar, Nosh, Wonder Bar, Black Cat chocolate, Jelly Tots chocolate and the Jungle Energy Bar.

According to the company, these brands continue to perform well and play an important role in its growing snack-focused business strategy. The decision means consumers will still find many of the chocolates they have grown up with on store shelves, even as the broader Beacon brand changes ownership. The transaction, concluded after the company's March reporting period, includes equipment used to manufacture chocolate slabs, Easter eggs and assorted chocolate products.

Beacon has already been classified as a business held for sale in Tiger Brands' latest financial statements. The move forms part of a broader reshaping of Tiger Brands' confectionery operations. The company has been reducing its exposure to certain chocolate businesses and is also progressing with the sale of its Cameroonian chocolate operation, Chococam.

While the sale may come as a surprise to some consumers, it reflects changing priorities within the food industry, where companies are increasingly focusing on high-performing brands and products that align closely with future growth plans. Beacon's story stretches back nearly a century. The company was founded in 1931 when Lithuanian immigrant Hymie Zulman purchased Durban Confectionery and Spice Works.

Over the decades, Beacon became a household name in South Africa, producing chocolates and sweets that became deeply woven into local culture. The latest announcement also included a separate update on King Foods. Although Tiger Brands had previously considered selling the business, it has now decided to retain the division after potential offers failed to meet its expectations. The company said King Foods has returned to profitability, giving management reason to reconsider its future and explore longer-term growth opportunities.

For South African consumers, the biggest takeaway may be that while the Beacon name is set for a new chapter, some of the country's most beloved chocolate bars will remain exactly where shoppers expect to find them





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Tiger Brands Beacon Confectionery TV Bar Nosh Wonder Bar

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