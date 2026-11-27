Tiger Brands is preparing for higher agricultural input costs as fertiliser and fuel prices rise and El Nino threatens crops including maize and peanuts. The group reported normalised revenue up 3.3% to R33.4bn and more than R250m in cost savings.

Tiger Brands is preparing for another round of agricultural cost pressures as higher fertiliser prices, fuel costs and the threat of El Nino put crops at risk, adding to pressure on an already financially strained consumer.

El Nino Threatens Tiger Brands Crops

The food producer expects the weather phenomenon to affect crops including maize, peanuts, small white beans, sorghum and sunflower. The extent of the impact on production and prices remains uncertain. Speaking after the release of the group annual results on Thursday, CFO Thushen Govender said rising fertiliser prices could lead to higher agricultural input costs in the next financial year. Higher fuel prices, mostly linked to tensions in the Middle East, are also affecting household budgets.

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Transport costs in particular are leaving consumers with less money for groceries. Govender said Tiger Brands was monitoring the potential impact of El Nino on its supply chains. The company has other sourcing arrangements in place for crops that could face shortages in South Africa. Every one of these crops, we have an alternative source of supply, Govender said.

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The company is also relying on its cost-saving programme to absorb some of the expected inflation, rather than passing the full increase on to consumers. Tiger Brands said it had already generated more than R250m in savings through continuous improvement initiatives in the 2026 financial year. That puts it ahead of schedule for its two-year R500m target. The savings have come from across the business.

Cost Savings Protect Consumer Prices

They include reducing manufacturing waste, improving packaging, reformulating products, automating processes and making distribution more efficient. Govender said the initiatives had also allowed the group to keep products affordable. During the year, Tiger Brands reduced prices across parts of its portfolio to keep its brands competitive as households face rising living costs.

However, he cautioned that the savings would not eliminate all the inflationary pressure facing the business. Tiger Brands results for the year to September 31 show that normalised revenue increased 3.3% year on year to R33.4bn, supported by volume growth of 4.5%. Operating income rose 12.6% to R4.3bn. The group operating margin improved to 12.6% from 11.1%.

Financial Results Show Resilient Growth

The group said the operating environment remained difficult, with pressure on consumer spending and disruptions to general trade during national protest action in the second half of the financial year. Tiger Brands expects continued pressure from geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and climate-related events in the year ahead. Its ability to secure agricultural inputs while protecting consumers from further price increases will remain important as it works towards its longer-term operating margin target of more than 15%.