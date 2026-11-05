Malaria Cases Rise in Southern Africa After Flooding; Gauteng Reports 414 Cases and 11 Deaths in 2026

Severe flooding across Southern Africa led to increased malaria cases in Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa, with Gauteng reporting 414 cases and 11 deaths in early 2026, mostly travel-related.

Severe flooding across parts of Southern Africa earlier this year has been linked to a rise in malaria cases in Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa.

In Gauteng, where malaria is not endemic, 414 cases and 11 deaths were reported during the first three months of 2026. Most of these infections occurred during travel to malaria-endemic areas. The increase shows how changing transmission conditions can have consequences far beyond where infections occur. The flooding highlighted the connections between environmental conditions, human movement and malaria risk.

Also read SAHRC Report Demands Urgent Action on Gauteng Water Crisis Amid Municipal Resistance

Advancing Regional Malaria Health Priorities

Malaria is shaped not only by mosquitoes and parasites but also by environmental conditions, human behaviour, population movement, health care access and the capacity of health systems to respond. This year's Southern African Development Community (Sadc) commemoration of Malaria Day on November 6 is an opportunity to advance shared regional health priorities. These include malaria elimination, cross-border surveillance, sustainable health financing and co-ordinated responses to emerging health threats.

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Southern Africa has made considerable progress in malaria control and elimination, but sustaining these gains is increasingly challenging. Changing rainfall patterns, extreme weather, population mobility, insecticide and drug resistance and financial pressures all influence the region's ability to prevent and control malaria. The relationship between climate and malaria is complex. Rainfall can create mosquito breeding conditions, while flooding may destroy habitats, disrupt health services or displace communities.

The consequences depend on local circumstances and interacting factors. Across Southern Africa, people routinely travel between areas with different malaria transmission levels for employment, trade, tourism and family responsibilities. Infections acquired in malaria-endemic areas may only be recognised after travellers return to places where malaria is uncommon. Health care professionals may not immediately consider malaria in patients presenting with fever or other non-specific symptoms.

Scientific Advances in Malaria Prevention

Scientific advances in parasite biology, mosquito behaviour, transmission dynamics, drug resistance and environmental influences continue to create opportunities for malaria prevention and control. Research into parasite biology helps identify vulnerabilities that may inform future treatments. Understanding mosquito ecology supports more effective vector control approaches. These insights are increasingly complemented by environmental intelligence through initiatives such as the Remote Sensing for Malaria Control in Africa programme.

Integrating environmental, biological and epidemiological information could help malaria programmes anticipate changing conditions, strengthen surveillance and target interventions. However, sophisticated information has limited value if it does not reach decision-makers or translate into interventions that can be implemented, sustained and accessed. The challenge is no longer only about generating knowledge but ensuring that knowledge informs action.

Malaria is preventable and treatable, yet people continue to become seriously ill or even die because they do not recognise their risk or seek medical attention in time. The 2026 increase in travel-associated malaria cases demonstrates why communication must extend beyond endemic communities. Travellers need to understand their exposure, while health care professionals in non-endemic malaria settings must remain alert to malaria in patients with relevant travel histories.

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Creative Approaches to Malaria Awareness

While traditional awareness campaigns remain important, we must consider whether our approaches reach different audiences and respond to their beliefs, experiences and realities. A recent collaboration with the University of Pretoria's (UP) School of the Arts saw undergraduate music students develop malaria-inspired compositions, engaging audiences beyond conventional scientific and public health platforms.

Two collaborations with the department of consumer and food sciences in 2025 and 2026 demonstrated how food can be used as a creative tool to raise awareness about malaria. In 2015, a collaboration with the department of drama looked at creative ways to communicate health messages to young children. During the Covid-19 pandemic, fine arts provided a platform for communicating malaria awareness and environmental health messages through visual art. Importantly, awareness must be accompanied by access to services.

The regional call for Timely Access to Malaria Services, Everyone's Right emphasises that people cannot act on health information if prevention, testing or treatment remain inaccessible. Translating evidence into action requires effective leadership and management. Malaria programmes face competing priorities, limited resources and changing conditions. Success depends on interpreting evidence, co-ordinating responses, managing resources and working across disciplines and institutional and national boundaries.

Leadership and Management in Malaria Elimination

Over the past five years, the Advanced Leadership Programme for the Elimination of Malaria (Alpem) has supported leadership and management capacity development among malaria professionals from nine Southern African countries. It is delivered through the UP ISMC, the Gordon Institute of Business Science and other partners. The experiences of 2026 reinforce an important lesson: malaria elimination cannot be achieved through isolated interventions or scientific advances alone. Environmental intelligence must inform preparedness.

Research must support practical interventions. Health promotion must connect with communities. Leadership must translate evidence into co-ordinated, sustained action. For Sadc countries, this requires stronger regional collaboration, recognition of different national and community needs, and a shift towards anticipating risks rather than responding only after they occur.