TIA Secures $72.9 Million Settlement from Kapa Biosystems Shareholders After Controversial Sale to Roche

South Africa's Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) has won a $72.9 million settlement from former Kapa Biosystems shareholders following a disputed 2015 sale to Roche. The lengthy legal battle, resolved through arbitration, stemmed from TIA's sale of its 49% stake for $4.9 million months before the company's $445 million exit. TIA CEO Titus Mathe calls the ruling a model for future investments, though some ecosystem players warn it may deter entrepreneurs.

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) has secured a substantial settlement of $72.9 million from the former shareholders of Kapa Biosystems , a South Africa n biotechnology startup.

This resolution concluded a long-running dispute stemming from TIA's 2015 sale of its 49% stake in Kapa for $4.9 million, just eight months before Kapa was sold to Roche for $445 million. TIA's current CEO, Titus Mathe, announced that the payment, which includes the principal arbitration award plus accumulated interest, was received in February 2025. The saga began with a 2006 investment of R24 million by the Cape Biotech Trust, a predecessor to TIA, in exchange for a minority stake.

The investment aimed to fund the development of novel protein-based products, which led to the creation of valuable DNA polymerases. TIA claimed it only learned of the lucrative Roche acquisition through media reports in November 2015 and subsequently alleged it had been significantly underpaid.

After an inquiry by former Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor, TIA formally launched a legal claim in August 2018 against Kapa's U.S. shareholders and directors, including co-founder who now resides in the U.S. and did not respond to requests for comment. The matter proceeded to arbitration in January 2023. On July 5, 2024, an arbitrator awarded TIA $39.5 million. Kapa US appealed, but the appeal tribunal-a panel of three arbitrators-dismissed the appeal and awarded additional legal costs to TIA.

The total settlement of $72.9 million includes the award plus 10.25% annual interest from November 2017. The December 2025 dismissal of the appeal cleared the way for the final payment. CEO Titus Mathe hailed the outcome as a "big success for the country" and a "model" for TIA's future investments.

He emphasized that the agency will review existing contracts and tighten future agreements to protect public funds, citing a contractual 10% beneficial interest that entitled TIA to a proportional share of any disposal proceeds. While the settlement is being celebrated by many in South Africa's innovation ecosystem as a precedent for holding startup investors accountable, it has also sparked concern.

An anonymous accelerator head suggested that treating the case as a model could be "problematic," potentially deterring entrepreneurs from seeking TIA funding for fear of future litigation. A veteran innovation consultant, also unnamed due to ongoing work with TIA, expressed wariness about the agency's reputation as a difficult shareholder. Historical context reveals that Kapa's team had attempted to buy out TIA's stake as early as 2013, reportedly to smooth the path for the eventual Roche sale.

Former Cape Biotech Trust CEO Mark Fyvie has previously alleged that Kapa co-founder McEwan denied a Roche deal was imminent during the buyout negotiations. Fyvie further suggested Roche was in a competitive bidding war, which dramatically increased Kapa's valuation between the TIA buyout and the final sale. McEwan did not respond to requests for comment. Mathe clarified that the agency's intent is not to discourage innovation or private investment but to enhance governance, accountability, and clarity in its funding relationships.

The "model" refers to implementing stricter commercial discipline, standardizing contracts, and creating certainty for all parties involved in TIA-funded ventures





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TIA Kapa Biosystems Roche Settlement Arbitration Biotech Startup Exit South Africa Technology Innovation Agency Investment Dispute DNA Polymerases Cape Biotech Trust Naledi Pandor Mark Shuttleworth Thawte

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