Former ANC leader Thuthukile Zuma has been appointed acting deputy secretary-general of the MK Party by her father, Jacob Zuma, and will join Parliament immediately.

Former president Jacob Zuma has officially appointed his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, as the acting deputy secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The appointment takes immediate effect, marking a dramatic turnaround in her political allegiance. This decision also signals that Thuthukile Zuma will join the National Assembly as an MK Party Member of Parliament. Her deployment to Parliament follows a direct directive from her father regarding her legislative role within the new party structure.

Core Leadership Role and Parliamentary Deployment

Thuthukile Zuma assumes the critical position of acting deputy secretary-general within the MK Party hierarchy. The party stated that her appointment brings significant political and administrative experience to the leadership team. Her presence in the National Assembly is intended to bolster the party's parliamentary caucus strength. This strategic move reinforces the MK Party's organizational depth and legislative capacity. The dual appointment consolidates her influence in both party administration and national lawmaking.

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Conflict With ANC Johannesburg Leadership Escalates

The shift to the MK Party follows intense tensions between Thuthukile Zuma and the African National Congress. In October 2026, the ANC Greater Johannesburg Region initiated disciplinary proceedings against her. Officials accused her of failing to fulfill responsibilities as an elected member of its Regional Executive Committee. Specific charges included missing meetings, neglecting assigned duties, and not adequately participating in election campaign activities. She was also accused of breaching party social media protocols by criticizing ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Previous Loyalty to ANC and Criticism of Party Failures

This move contradicts her public stance in September 2025 when she distanced herself from the MK Party. At that time, she described the MK formation as unfortunate, blaming ANC internal divisions. She reaffirmed loyalty to the ANC despite her father's political fallout with the organization. Thuthukile Zuma rejected the 2026 disciplinary allegations as an attempt to silence her. She argued the process targeted her criticism of dysfunction within the ANC ranks. She specifically challenged the handling of candidate lists ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

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Election Irregularities and Regional Suppression Allegations

A central point of contention was the ANC failure to submit 181 councillor candidates to the Electoral Commission of South Africa by the deadline. Thuthukile Zuma used her resignation letter to accuse Johannesburg leadership of suppressing opposing views. She alleged that members were muted during online meetings and removed from regional WhatsApp groups. These actions occurred when members expressed opinions differing from leadership directives. She further questioned if her treatment was influenced by her relationship with parents Jacob Zuma and former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Immediate Impact on MK Party and National Assembly

Thuthukile Zuma stressed that her departure from regional leadership was not an admission of wrongdoing. It did not signify a decision to abandon the ANC at the time of her resignation. However, her appointment to the MK Party leadership and deployment to Parliament on Friday mark a definitive new chapter. This development represents a significant political shift for the former ANC official. The move strengthens the MK Party's standing in the National Assembly. It also highlights the ongoing fragmentation within South African political allegiances.