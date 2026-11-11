South Africa heatwave persists until Friday with 30% rain chance in some provinces

A heatwave with extremely hot conditions continues across Gauteng, North West, Free State, Northern Cape, and Limpopo until Friday, while isolated thunderstorms and 30% rainfall are forecast in several provinces. No severe weather warnings are issued, but extremely high fire danger conditions remain a concern.

South Africans are bracing for another day of scorching temperatures on Thursday, as a persistent heatwave continues to affect several provinces, while isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in parts of the country.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasts a 30% chance of rainfall in parts of the country on Thursday. A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State (except the south-western parts), Gauteng, and in places over the southern and south-western Limpopo until Friday. No impact-based severe weather warnings have been issued for Thursday.

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Gauteng Heat And Fire Danger Concerns

However, extremely high fire danger conditions remain a concern across several provinces. Gauteng residents can expect another hot Thursday, with very hot conditions forecast in northern parts of the province. The day will begin with fine and hot weather before partly cloudy conditions develop during the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north, with a 30% chance of rainfall in affected areas, particularly around Pretoria.

SAWS has also warned that the province's ultraviolet radiation index will be very high, increasing the risk of sunburn during prolonged exposure to the sun. Limpopo will experience partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, although temperatures are expected to become very hot in the western Bushveld. Cloudy conditions are forecast over the Lowveld during the morning, while isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-western parts of the province.

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The rainfall chart indicates a 30% chance of rain in affected areas. North West will remain fine and hot to very hot, with partly cloudy conditions developing in the east. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-eastern parts of the province, where the chance of rainfall is also 30%. The Free State will experience fine and hot to very hot conditions, with morning fog patches expected in eastern areas before partly cloudy skies develop during the afternoon.

No significant rainfall is forecast across the province. In the Northern Cape, cloudy conditions are expected along the coast during the morning, while the rest of the province will experience fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape And KwaZulu-Natal Weather

However, central and eastern areas will remain hot to very hot, with no significant rainfall expected. Moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly winds are forecast along the coastline. KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with morning fog expected over the interior. Cloud cover will increase across eastern parts of the province during the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and rain to several areas.

According to the SAWS, a 30% chance of rain is expected along parts of the province's eastern and coastal regions, including areas around Durban and Richards Bay. The north-western parts of the province are expected to remain dry. Coastal winds will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south during the afternoon. The UVB sunburn index will be moderate.

The Western Cape will experience cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, although temperatures will be hot over the Central Karoo. Light rain is expected in places along the south coast during the morning, with the rainfall chart indicating a 30% chance of rain in affected coastal areas. Conditions will become fine across western parts of the province and the Central Karoo during the afternoon. The province's UVB sunburn index will remain very high.

In the Eastern Cape, partly cloudy to cloudy and cool conditions are forecast in southern areas, with occasional light rain expected along the coast. The eastern half of the province will also experience light rain along the coastline and adjacent interior, while inland areas will remain generally fine and warm. The rainfall chart indicates a 30% chance of rain along parts of the Eastern Cape coast, including areas around East London and Gqeberha.

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Mpumalanga will experience cloudy conditions over the Lowveld and escarpment areas during the morning. It will become partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the western Bushveld. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west. Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

SAWS Fire Danger Warning Details

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east. SAWS has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions across large parts of the country as hot and dry weather continues. The warning applies to most of the Northern Cape, excluding the south-western and extreme north-western parts, as well as the Matzikama Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

The western parts of the Joe Gqabi District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and western parts of North West are also affected. Fine and hot to very hot, with morning fog patches in the east where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cloudy along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot over the central and eastern parts.

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot over the Central Karoo district. Light rain is expected in places along the south coast in the morning. It will become fine in the west and Central Karoo district from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly to southerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast from the evening.

Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool in the south with occasional light rain along the coast, otherwise fine and warm. Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool in the south, with occasional light rain along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon. Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.