Thuli Phongolo Denies Viral Rumors Linking Her to Prince Kaybee and Edwin Sodi

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has publicly refuted false allegations circulating on social media that she had romantic relationships with Prince Kaybee and businessman Edwin Sodi. In a series of emphatic posts, she called the narrative 'tired' and defended her integrity.

South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has firmly denied viral allegations that she was romantically involved with DJ Prince Kaybee and businessman Edwin Sodi , calling the claims false and frustrating.

The controversy began on X (formerly Twitter) when an anonymous account known for stirring online debates, Chris Excel, posted statements suggesting that both men had previous relationships with Phongolo. The posts quickly gained traction, prompting Prince Kaybee to respond with a laughing emoji and a crude comment, which further fueled the speculation. Thuli Phongolo, however, did not let the narrative stand. In a direct response, she wrote: 'Uhm, since when?

If you're going to entertain it, you might as well clear it with the TRUTH. I've never slept with you or Edwin for that matter! This whole narrative of trying to paint me as loose is tired, I don't play with my pussy please!

' She made it clear that she strongly rejected the allegations and expressed frustration over losing access to her old X account, adding, 'It's a pity I can't retrieve my previous account. Thuli_P username now belongs to someone else. Oh sana!

' Phongolo continued addressing the issue on Instagram Stories, where she reposted the viral tweets and elaborated on her anger. She emphasized that she had only met Prince Kaybee once at a gym this year on a 'hi and bye' basis and accused him of intentionally fueling the rumors.

'Today I woke up VERY Xhosa and petty ke sana! It's one thing Chris going off on this narrative but entertaining it as though it's true knowing it's NOT and feeding into this disgusting circus is where I draw the line! SANA, mna… I DONT PLAY WITH NUNA… if you know me personally, YOU KNOW! I can stand on mountains and beat my chest on that!

CONTRARY TO POPULAR BELIEF @princekaybee_sa - I've literally only met you once at gym this year even on a HI & BYE basis! You know what you did with that response, it's intentional… stop it!

' She also stressed that she takes pride in her integrity and has dated very few people, counting them on one hand. 'Before my parents and my people call me, I'm tired sana! Mna, I've never been with anyone I've never DATED. Mind you, I can count the people I've dated on ONE HAND so to be affiliated with the WORLD when in reality I take PRIDE in taking care of myself and my integrity is aggravating.

I keep quiet because I know it's never really worth it to address it but the narrative STICKS and people start receiving you as a person you're not.

' Following Phongolo's rebuttal, Prince Kaybee also addressed the rumors directly. He dismissed the idea that he had started any narrative and pushed back against being dragged into the situation.

'Clear what rumour? I've never started a rumour; all that energy should've been directed to Maphorisa when he was allegedly abusing her. Y'all think just because I'm laughing here with y'all, I am some punching bag.

' This response referenced previous allegations of abuse involving Phongolo and another producer, DJ Maphorisa. The exchange has sparked widespread debate on social media, with fans and followers taking sides. Many supported Phongolo's strong stance against what they saw as character assassination, while others criticized Prince Kaybee's initial reaction as inflammatory. The incident highlights the challenges celebrities face in controlling narratives about their personal lives in the digital age, where anonymous accounts can quickly spread unverified claims.

Thuli Phongolo, known for her role in the TV series 'Rhythm City' and her successful DJ career, has consistently sought to maintain her privacy but has now been forced to publicly defend herself against what she calls a 'disgusting circus.

' As the story continues to trend, it remains a cautionary tale about the power and peril of social media gossip





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Celebrity Gossip Social Media Drama Prince Kaybee Edwin Sodi Thuli Phongolo

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