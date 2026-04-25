Through the Lens: A Global Snapshot of News in Pictures – April 23-24, 2026

A curated selection of news photographs from around the world, capturing key events and moments from April 23rd and 24th, 2026, including protests, political meetings, cultural festivals, and ongoing conflicts.

A collection of compelling news photographs from South Africa and around the globe offers a snapshot of current events as of April 23rd and 24th, 2026.

In South Africa, a protest march in Estcourt highlighted rising tensions surrounding undocumented migrants, prompting condemnation from the acting police minister who emphasized the unlawful nature of xenophobic attacks and their violation of constitutional values. The images capture the intensity of the demonstration, with protesters chanting and displaying their grievances. Simultaneously, in Johannesburg, a demonstration took place outside the Houghton Golf Club following their decision to ban a visitor who had displayed a Palestinian flag.

This event underscores the ongoing and often contentious debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and freedom of expression. Beyond Africa, the photographic record extends to various corners of the world. Russia prepared for its Victory Day celebrations, commemorating the 81st anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany with a military parade rehearsal in Saint Petersburg.

In Peru, the controversial purchase of 12 F-16 fighter jets from the US defense group Lockheed Martin sparked internal political divisions, as evidenced by an aerial display of the jets over Las Palmas air base. Cultural and religious observances were also documented, including the Rato Machindranath Jatra festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, with devotees lighting oil lamps, and the annual Azalea Festival in Gunpo, South Korea, showcasing a hillside in full bloom.

The images also reflect ongoing geopolitical concerns, with US President Donald Trump engaging in peace talks with Lebanese and Israeli envoys, seeking an extension to a fragile ceasefire. A somber scene from Iran depicts tributes to schoolgirls killed in an airstrike in Minab, highlighting the devastating impact of the Middle East war. The photographic compilation further includes scenes of daily life and remembrance.

An Iranian man rides his motorcycle along the Strait of Hormuz, while in El Salvador, alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang participate in a remote court hearing. Prince Harry paid tribute to Ukrainian servicemen in Kyiv amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, and a picturesque view of Sydney Harbour captures a sailing boat passing a rainbow.

Finally, Armenians participated in a torch march in Yerevan, commemorating the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. These diverse images collectively paint a picture of a world grappling with conflict, political tensions, cultural traditions, and moments of beauty and remembrance. The photographs, sourced from various agencies including AFP, ISNA, and The Citizen, provide a visual narrative of global events during this period





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