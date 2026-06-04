Thriving Managed Service Provider Seeks Strong Technical Junior SQL Database Administrator

A thriving Managed Service Provider is looking for a strong technical Junior SQL Database Administrator with 2-3 years of relevant experience to join its team. The ideal candidate must be a strong problem-solver, able to manage multiple priorities, and have a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field with strong skills in at least one major RDBMS. The role requires a combination of technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and collaboration skills to work effectively with the team.

A thriving Managed Service Provider is looking for a strong technical Junior SQL Database Administrator (DBA) with 2-3 years' relevant experience to join its team.

You will design, implement, maintain, and optimize database systems. This role is critical to ensuring high availability, performance, and security of data infrastructure while supporting business-critical applications.

The ideal candidate must be a strong problem-solver - able to manage multiple priorities and have a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field with strong skills in at least one major RDBMS namely: SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL as well as be proficient with PowerShell, Bash, Python & have experience with cloud database platforms such as AWS RDS, Azure SQL & Google Cloud SQL. Design, install, configure, and maintain database systems (e.g., SQL Server, Azure, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL).

Monitor database performance and implement tuning strategies to ensure optimal efficiency (reindexing, statistical updates, query store, activity monitor). Ensure high availability and disaster recovery solutions (backup, replication, clustering, mirroring, log shipping). Troubleshoot and resolve database issues, outages, and bottlenecks. Full understanding of DMVs and SQL Server Profiler.

Automate routine database tasks and deployments. Maintain documentation for database architecture, processes, and procedures. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience). Strong expertise in at least one major RDBMS (e.g., SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL).

Knowledge of backup/recovery strategies and high-availability architectures. Experience with cloud database platforms (e.g., AWS RDS, Azure SQL, Google Cloud SQL). Experience with database automation and DevOps practices. Knowledge of containerization (Docker, Kubernetes).

Relevant Certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator). Excellent communication and collaboration abilities. Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. The role requires a combination of technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and collaboration skills to work effectively with the team.

The ideal candidate will be able to design, implement, and maintain database systems that meet the business needs of the organization. They will also be able to troubleshoot and resolve database issues, and ensure high availability and disaster recovery solutions.

Additionally, they will be able to automate routine database tasks and deployments, and maintain documentation for database architecture, processes, and procedures. The Managed Service Provider is looking for a strong technical Junior SQL Database Administrator to join its team. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years of relevant experience, a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field, and strong skills in at least one major RDBMS.

They will also be proficient with PowerShell, Bash, Python, and have experience with cloud database platforms. The role requires a combination of technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and collaboration skills to work effectively with the team. The ideal candidate will be able to design, implement, and maintain database systems that meet the business needs of the organization. They will also be able to troubleshoot and resolve database issues, and ensure high availability and disaster recovery solutions.

Additionally, they will be able to automate routine database tasks and deployments, and maintain documentation for database architecture, processes, and procedures. The Managed Service Provider is looking for a strong technical Junior SQL Database Administrator to join its team. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years of relevant experience, a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/IT or related field, and strong skills in at least one major RDBMS.

They will also be proficient with PowerShell, Bash, Python, and have experience with cloud database platforms. The role requires a combination of technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and collaboration skills to work effectively with the team. The ideal candidate will be able to design, implement, and maintain database systems that meet the business needs of the organization. They will also be able to troubleshoot and resolve database issues, and ensure high availability and disaster recovery solutions.

Additionally, they will be able to automate routine database tasks and deployments, and maintain documentation for database architecture, processes, and procedures





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Junior SQL Database Administrator Managed Service Provider Database Administration Cloud Database Platforms Database Automation Devops Practices Containerization Certifications Communication And Collaboration Abilities

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