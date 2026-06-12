Thrilling Netball League Action: Flames Secure Fifth, Tshukudu Edges Diamonds in Drama

Recap of Day 1 of Power Week Three in the Telkom Netball League, featuring the Flames' 51-37 victory over the Aloes for fifth place in Division One, Tshukudu's 41-40 win over the Diamonds in Division Two, and the Sunbirds' 49-48 victory over the Comets for seventh place.

The University of Pretoria Rembrandt Hall hosted an exciting day of Telkom Netball League action as Power Week three got underway. The Flames and Aloes battled for fifth and sixth place in Division One, each aiming to finish their season on a high note.

Both teams started cautiously in the first quarter, but the Aloes shooting accuracy gave them an edge, allowing them to build a five-goal lead by the end of the opening period. The Aloes maintained their momentum early in the second quarter, with defensive duo Noluthando Maliehe (Goal Defense) and Juanita Van Tonder (Goalkeeper) forcing two consecutive turnovers in the Flames shooting circle, extending the lead to seven goals.

The Flames had a chance to respond when Goal Defense Christi-Mari Coetzee intercepted, but Goal Attack Sunel Smit lost her footing, and miscommunication with Goal Shooter Lubisi Kwezi disrupted their attack. Tactical changes saw Smit move to Goal Shooter and Andrya Joubert return to Goal Attack, injecting fresh energy and gradually reducing the deficit to just one goal by halftime.

The third quarter became a defensive masterclass, especially from Maliehe and Van Tonder, who disrupted the Flames rhythm with multiple turnovers. Van Tonder secured two more intercepts, and Maliehe added a crucial pickup, but the Aloes could not fully capitalize. The Flames defenders worked tirelessly to contain Aloes shooter Zandre Smit, particularly during the super shot period. Their resilience paid off, and a successful single shot edged them ahead 32-31 heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Flames were unstoppable; their defensive pressure forced the Aloes to recycle the ball repeatedly, unable to enter the shooting circle. The Flames thrived on turnovers, converting them efficiently through Smit, and cruised to a 51-37 victory, securing fifth place in Division One. In Division Two, Tshukudu held their nerve in a dramatic finish to edge the Diamonds 41-40 and claim fifth place.

Tshukudu started explosively, leading by five goals in the opening two minutes as the Diamonds struggled with unforced errors and turnovers. The Diamonds took three minutes to score their first goal but gradually settled, improving ball security and defense to cut the deficit to two goals. Tshukudu still led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a fascinating back-and-forth contest, with neither team gaining a decisive advantage.

Momentum shifted repeatedly, and the Diamonds briefly took the lead before Tshukudu responded. The score was locked at 23-23 at halftime. The second half remained delicately poised, especially the final 15 minutes. The scores were level at 34-34 with 10 minutes left, then Tshukudu scored three unanswered goals to establish a crucial lead.

The Diamonds refused to back down; Wing Defense Debora Kitenge secured an intercept that helped restore parity. The match evolved into a gripping exchange, with both sides battling for possession. Locked at 40-40 in the decisive super shot period, defensive pressure intensified. Tshukudu held their composure, sinking a single shot and playing the ball around until the final whistle, securing a narrow one-goal win.

In the seventh-place playoff, the Mpumalanga Sunbirds faced the Eastern Cape Comets. The opening quarter was evenly matched, with the Sunbirds leading 4-3 after five minutes. The Comets had a chance to equalize after Centre Edon Snyman intercepted, but the shooters failed to convert. The match continued with tight defenses and occasional scoring bursts.

Both teams showed determination, but the Sunbirds managed to maintain a slim lead throughout the first half. The Comets fought back in the third quarter, using quick passing and strong defensive pressure to level the score. The final quarter was tense, with neither team willing to give ground. The Sunbirds eventually pulled ahead by two goals, but the Comets responded with a super shot to tie the game again.

In the dying seconds, the Sunbirds executed a well-placed pass into the shooting circle, and their shooter converted the winning goal. The Sunbirds won 49-48, securing seventh place. The day showcased the depth of talent in South African netball, with players displaying skill, resilience, and tactical awareness. The matches highlighted the importance of defensive partnerships, shooting accuracy under pressure, and the ability to execute in tight situations.

Fans were treated to a display of high-quality netball, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the Telkom Netball League season





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