Three teams and players Orlando Pirates should thank when they win the Betway Premiership. The Soweto giants could officially seal the crown with victory over Durban City on Saturday, which would also hand them their fifth PSL-era league title.win either of their remaining two league matches, they would complete a remarkable domestic treble after already lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season.

Three teams and players Orlando Pirates should thank when they win the Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates are on the brink of ending their 14-year wait for the league title and three PSL rivals may have played a decisive role.

Orlando Pirates are now just one win away from clinching the Betway Premiership title for the first time since 2012. The Soweto giants could officially seal the crown with victory over Durban City on Saturday, which would also hand them their fifth PSL-era league title.win either of their remaining two league matches, they would complete a remarkable domestic treble after already lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns looked destined to run away with the title at one stage, but their draw against Chiefs proved to be a turning point in the race. The result halted Sundowns’ momentum and opened the door for Pirates to close the gap. In many ways, it was the moment that shifted belief and momentum back towards the Buccaneers.

Sundowns were on a nine-match winning streak before Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa struck a dramatic late penalty to rescue a draw against Stellenbosch. That result proved vital in the title race, as it denied Sundowns maximum points and kept Orlando Pirates firmly in contention. Mabasa’s contribution ultimately became one of the defining moments of the campaign. A victory for Sundowns against Galaxy would have piled significant pressure on Pirates heading into the closing stages of the season.

Instead, Galaxy’s result against Masandawana gave the Buccaneers breathing space and made their path to the league title far smoother. Orlando Pirates supporters will also be grateful to players such as Brandon Petersen and Bernard Parker for helping frustrate Sundowns during key moments of the title race





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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates PSL Mamelodi Sundowns Chiefs Stellenbosch Galaxy Masandawana Tshegofatso Mabasa Brandon Petersen Bernard Parker

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