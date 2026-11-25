Three suspects wanted for violent crimes in Phoenix and Inanda were shot dead by police during a shootout in Amaoti after firing at a patrol vehicle.

Three suspects wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes in the Phoenix and Inanda areas of KwaZulu-Natal were shot dead in a police shootout.

The incident took place in Amaoti on Wednesday morning, resulting in the fatalities of all three men involved in the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers. The trouble began when the men allegedly opened fire on a police patrol vehicle in the Inanda area. The vehicle sustained damage during the attack, but the officers inside managed to escape without any injuries. Following the initial shooting, the suspects fled the scene to evade capture.

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Police Search for Suspects

This prompted a immediate search operation by local police units who were actively looking for the armed individuals. Intelligence-led information subsequently directed officers to a residence in the Ezimangweni area of Amaoti. It was believed that the suspects were hiding at this specific location, leading to a tactical approach by the police team. When police arrived at the residence, a intense shootout ensued.

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During the exchange of gunfire, the three men were shot and fatally wounded, ending their evasion of justice. Col Robert Netshiunda, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, confirmed that the suspects were killed in the Ezimangweni area. He provided details regarding the timeline and the circumstances surrounding the deadly encounter. After the shootout concluded, officers secured the scene and recovered two firearms from the possession of the deceased gunmen.

These weapons will now be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of other crimes. Authorities aim to link the firearms to various criminal activities across KwaZulu-Natal or elsewhere in the country. The investigation into the incident continues, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the initial shooting at the patrol vehicle. Further details regarding the specific crimes the men were wanted for are being processed.

Firearms Recovered in Operation

The operation demonstrates the proactive approach taken by local law enforcement in tracking down individuals suspected of violent criminal activities in the region. No further injuries were reported among the police officers involved in the operation. The firearms recovered will serve as key evidence in ongoing criminal investigations. Residents in the Phoenix and Inanda areas may feel a sense of relief following the neutralization of the suspects known for violent crimes.

Police continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to assist in keeping the communities safe from such criminal elements. The ballistic results are expected to provide additional insights into the criminal history of the suspects and their potential connections to other cases.