Three Red Cross volunteers suspected of Ebola in Congo, three confirmed cases in Uganda

Three Red Cross volunteers in Congo have died from suspected Ebola, likely contracted from handling dead bodies. Uganda reports three new Ebola cases, with the risk of spread 'high' in Africa and 'low' globally.

The volunteers are believed to have contracted Ebola on 27 March while working in Ituri, eastern Congo, before the outbreak was identified. Three Red Cross volunteers died in an Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, likely caught while handling dead bodies.

The volunteers were working in the town of Mongbwalu, where the outbreak is now considered the epicentre. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has confirmed a 'high' risk in the wider region of Africa for Ebola and a 'low' risk globally. Health experts warn touching the body of someone who died from Ebola can spread the virus. DR Congo's neighbour Uganda has reported cases of the virus, with three new cases confirmed on 8 May.

The outbreak involves a rare species of Ebola, known as Bundibugyo. Médecins Sans Frontières has reported an MSF tent in Mongbwalu was burnt and the family and friends of a man thought to have died from Ebola were not allowed to retrieve his body for burial. With cases detected in Ituri, North and South Kivu, as well as M23 rebel control in the two eastern areas, instabilities persist. Uncertainties and fears among the community remain high.





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Ebola Outbreak DR Congo Uganda Red Cross Bundibugyo Hunters Valley Virus

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