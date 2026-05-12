Three People Arrested in Investigation linked to Taxi Boss Joe Sibanyoni, Alleged by Matlala to Attempt to Murder him

Details have emerged about a criminal case where Joe Sibanyoni, a taxi boss, is suspected of robbing Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Matlala accused Sibanyoni of a robbery attempt, and the police have arrested three people, one of whom is believed to be the taxi boss in question. Although charges have not been officially confirmed against Sibanyoni, the police are investigating him in the incident at the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate. The incident took place on the night of 10 August 2022, when gunfire erupted at the estate. The police have not yet released details about the arrests or confirmed charges against Sibanyoni. This news shows the escalating feud between the two involved parties.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that three people have been arrested, with one of those believed to be taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni.

The details were released on Tuesday morning. While charges are yet to be confirmed against Sibanyoni, it is alleged that he has been linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Matlala is accused of attempting to murder Sibanyoni in Centurion in 2022. At the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate, the night of 10 August 2022, a white BMW sped past the entrance and gunfire erupted.

Amid the chaos, Sibanyoni was struck and wounded in the crossfire. Charges are yet to be confirmed against Sibanyoni, but it is alleged that he was involved in the incident at the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate. The information was released by the Saps on Tuesday morning





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South African Police Service (Saps) Joe Sibanyoni Attempted Murder Dreadful Infrastructure Slow ICT Systems Prefect West Police Station

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