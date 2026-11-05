Three Men Arrested in Limpopo for Electoral Offenses During 2026 Votes

Police in Limpopo arrested three men in Tzaneen and Giyani for ballot tampering intimidation and photographing marked papers during the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Three men have been detained by law enforcement authorities in the Limpopo province of South Africa for separate violations connected to the 2026 Local Government Elections. The arrests were executed in the municipalities of Tzaneen and Giyani, both located within the Mopani District, following allegations of electoral intimidation and contraventions of national voting legislation.

Ballot Box Intimidation in Tzaneen

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that two suspects, aged 34 and 46, were taken into custody after an incident at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) offices in Tzaneen. The confrontation occurred on Tuesday, November 3, at approximately 9pm, involving an IEC Regional Area Manager who faced threats and intimidation by a group of individuals.

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The disturbance originated when concerns were raised regarding a ballot box from the Tingitsi voting station. The specific ballot box was reported to have a hole in the middle, leading to suspicions of possible tampering with the election materials. The IEC Regional Area Manager was attending a virtual meeting when she received alerts about the group's concerns.

Upon arriving at the IEC offices, the official was confronted by the group which demanded that the ballot box be opened and its contents counted in their presence. After consulting with the Provincial Electoral Manager, instructions were issued for the ballot box to be sealed and placed under quarantine to preserve evidence and maintain integrity.

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During this sealing process, the two suspects allegedly mobilized members of the crowd to disrupt the procedure. The suspects threatened and intimidated the IEC Regional Area Manager, creating a hostile environment that necessitated police intervention and resulted in the arrests of the two men.

Photographing Ballot in Giyani

In a separate incident within the same district, a 35-year-old man was arrested in Giyani for allegedly violating Regulation 38(1)(a) of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. The charge stems from the suspect taking a photograph of a marked ballot paper, which is a strict contravention of electoral laws designed to ensure the secrecy and security of the vote.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba stated that the arrests took place in two separate cases involving alleged intimidation and other contraventions of electoral legislation. The actions in both Tzaneen and Giyani highlight the strict enforcement measures being applied to protect the integrity of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Legal Proceedings and Court Appearances

The suspect arrested in Giyani is expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court to face charges related to the photographing of the marked ballot. The specific date of his court appearance has not yet been confirmed by police officials, and proceedings are pending further administrative scheduling.

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The arrests in Tzaneen and Giyani demonstrate the operational capacity of the Limpopo police to respond to electoral misconduct in real-time. The detention of these individuals ensures that potential disruptions to the voting process are addressed immediately, allowing the Independent Electoral Commission to continue its operations without further interference.