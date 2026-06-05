Three hundred indigenous trees planted in Newlands Forest as part of Table Mountain restoration drive

SANParks, together with rangers and Cape Peninsula University of Technology students, planted over three hundred native trees in Newlands Forest, reporting strong growth in earlier seedings and highlighting ongoing efforts to combat bark stripping and enhance biodiversity.

South African National Parks reported that more than three hundred indigenous trees have been planted in the Newlands Forest area as part of an ongoing rehabilitation program within Table Mountain National Park .

The latest planting phase brought together park staff, field rangers and students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, who worked side by side to restore the native forest landscape. The trees selected for the operation are species that historically formed the backbone of the fynbos-forest interface, and they are being positioned along eroded slopes and vulnerable gullies to stabilise the soil and improve water retention.

The effort complements a wider set of interventions aimed at repairing ecological damage caused by bark stripping, invasive plant encroachment and historic over‑grazing. By re‑establishing a diverse canopy, the project seeks to create conditions that will allow understorey plants, insects and small mammals to return, thereby enhancing the overall biodiversity of the mountain range.

According to JP Louw, the spokesperson for SANParks, monitoring activities carried out over the past year have produced encouraging signs that earlier rehabilitation work is beginning to pay off. He highlighted that a cohort of one hundred and fifty seedlings planted along the Woodcutters Trail in the previous planting season are now showing strong growth and a high survival rate.

These seedlings were part of a major ecological restoration initiative that kicked off several years ago, and their performance is being used as a benchmark for the newest planting sites. Continuous observation includes measuring stem diameter, leaf health and soil moisture, as well as tracking the presence of native fauna that may use the growing trees for shelter or foraging.

The data collected so far suggests that the combination of community involvement, scientific guidance and consistent after‑care is yielding a resilient forest patch that can serve as a model for future restoration projects across the park. The broader context of the Newlands Forest planting is linked to the park's strategic plan to combat the lingering impacts of illegal bark harvesting, which has left many trees weakened and prone to disease.

By increasing the density of healthy, native trees, the park hopes to reduce the incentive for poachers and to restore the natural protective bark layer that safeguards the forest against fire and pest outbreaks. The involvement of university students not only provides valuable hands‑on training in conservation techniques but also fosters a new generation of environmental stewards who are equipped to monitor and maintain these ecosystems over the long term.

Looking ahead, SANParks intends to expand the planting programme to adjacent slopes, introduce additional indigenous species and deepen collaboration with local communities, ensuring that the restored forest continues to thrive and support both wildlife and people for years to come





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Forest Restoration Table Mountain National Park Indigenous Trees Bark Stripping Mitigation Community Conservation

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