Three men accused of unlawfully possessing protected animals, including lion and tiger cubs, were granted R10,000 bail each by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. The case was postponed to February 16, 2027.

Three Gauteng men accused of unlawfully possessing protected wildlife have been granted R10,000 bail each by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. They appeared on Thursday and face charges under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba) and animal cruelty.

The case was postponed to February 16, 2027 for further investigations. The accused are Schalk Derckson, 24, and his brother Johannes Michael Derckson, 25, both from East Lynne, and Delron Matthew Lechon Abrahams, 21, from Eersterust. They were arrested on Tuesday after they were allegedly found in possession of three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, two bat-eared foxes and three caracals. The animals were allegedly kept in unsafe plastic crates.

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Arrest Follows Anonymous Tip Off

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the arrest followed an anonymous tip-off to the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE). The tip alerted authorities about suspected smuggling of protected species. The DFFE then applied for an undercover operation. In the spirit of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, a multidisciplinary team conducted the operation.

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This strategy aims to tackle the illegal trade in protected animals. The operation resulted in the arrest of the three accused. During their court appearance, the state did not oppose their release on bail.

However, the state requested that appropriate and strict conditions be imposed. The court granted each accused R10,000 bail with specific conditions. As part of their bail conditions, the men must surrender their passports to the investigating officer. They must also report to their nearest police station once a week.

Bail Conditions Ensure Court Appearance

These conditions were imposed to ensure their appearance in court. Following the men's arrest, police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the animals were confiscated. They were handed over to the relevant conservation authorities. Masondo said the animals will undergo thorough veterinary assessments to establish their condition.

These assessments will determine any specialised care they may require. Thereafter, arrangements will be made for them to be accommodated at an appropriate wildlife conservation facility or place of safety. The confiscated animals include three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, two bat-eared foxes and three caracals. The three men are facing charges of contravening section 57(1) of the Nemba and animal cruelty.

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Animals Handed To Conservation Authorities

The NPA regional spokesperson confirmed the charges. The court proceedings are set to continue in 2027. The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking in South Africa. The National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking coordinates multidisciplinary teams.

These teams work to disrupt the illegal trade in protected species. The accused have been released on bail pending further investigation. They are required to comply with all bail conditions. The case was postponed to February 16, 2027.