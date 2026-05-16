The aftermath of a deadly incident on the highway between Bela-Bela in Limpopo, where a parent, a child, and an undocumented foreign national died in two separate accidents. The circumstances of the fatal accidents, brought on by vehicles driven by police officers, are being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and its Director of Public Prosecutions. The death toll was caused by an alleged hit-and-run incident by a VIP Protection Unit vehicle, involving Motsoaledi, which was only later confirmed to be a police officer. Though the police did visit the scene of the initial incident and checked the closed road as the vehicle involved caused the friendliest death.

IPID is investigating after three family members were killed in two accidents involving police officers, with one incident where a vehicle was allegedly driven by an off-duty police officer causing the death of one person.

The late Paul Masunda and his teenage son were returning from accompanying the late Beauty Shoperai to a bus bound for Zimbabwe, which was parked on the side of the highway, when the incident occurred. The circumstances surrounding the incident, involving a VIP Protection Unit vehicle driven by Motsoaledi, are being corroborated through witness statements, technical reports, and statements from the two suspects, who are police officers.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has warned road users about the partial closure of the road between 21:50 and 23:30 due to accidents, stating that neither driver was injured. The initial report of the incident had initially been reported as a hit-and-run, before it emerged that a police officer was involved. Motsoaledi visited the deceased family's home in Bela-Bela to discuss repatriation matters and discussed the potential prosecution with the public





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three teams and players who helped Orlando Pirates win the Betway PremiershipThree teams and players Orlando Pirates should thank when they win the Betway Premiership. The Soweto giants could officially seal the crown with victory over Durban City on Saturday, which would also hand them their fifth PSL-era league title.win either of their remaining two league matches, they would complete a remarkable domestic treble after already lifting the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season.

Read more »

Former Orlando Pirates star confident of winning three treblesHleza Mofedi, a former Orlando Pirates midfielder, believes that the Buccaneers can win three trebles this weekend, becoming the first team in South Africa to achieve this feat. He draws parallels with the club's successful 2002/03 season under Roy Barreto.

Read more »

Three Dead as Virus Hits Cruise Ship, One Treated in South AfricaThree people have died following a suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. The ship was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde, according to the World Health Organisation. At least 150 tourists were on board the vessel.

Read more »

Family speaks out after fatal N1 crashes: 'It was an accident'Social workers have been sent to the families of the husband and wife who died with their one-year-old on the N1 outside of Bela-Bela over the weekend.

Read more »