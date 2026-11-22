Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from the fire-destroyed PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande as 29 workers remain missing and search operations were suspended overnight. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Indonesian police removed 24 body bags from a factory destroyed by fire in Java on Sunday as firefighters battled remaining hotspots a day after the blaze tore through the building.

The search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight and was scheduled to resume on Monday morning, Banten province police chief Hendra Kurniawan told Metro TV. The fire broke out on Saturday evening at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Cikande, in the Serang regency, around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Jakarta. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in 1981, according to its website.

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Factory Employees Missing After Blaze

Confectionery maker Fonusa Agung Mulia describes itself on LinkedIn as a subsidiary of UNIFAM, one of the Southeast Asian nation's major consumer-food companies. Steven Erwin Wijaya, the CEO of the factory, said at a press conference that about 300 people were present for Saturday's shift. In a later statement, the factory said 24 of the 65 workers involved had returned home, four were receiving medical treatment, 29 remained missing and the whereabouts of another eight had yet to be confirmed.

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Banten province governor Andra Soni told reporters overnight that an estimated 60 people were inside the factory when it caught fire. The number of dead was not immediately clear, with police saying that one body bag could contain parts of more than one person. Wahyu Hidayati, a police disaster victim identification official, said at the same press conference that the intensity of the fire had rendered the recovered victims unidentifiable via visual inspection.

DNA Identification Process for Victims

That has prompted efforts to collect DNA samples from relatives and the personal belongings of the missing workers, a process that could take two to three weeks. Firefighters were alerted around 4.30 pm (0930 GMT) on Saturday and found the building already engulfed in flames when they arrived, fire official Tubagus Machfudz told local broadcaster Kompas TV. When we arrived a large area was already on fire, he said.

So, we could not determine whether the company's protection system was functioning properly or not. Drone footage showed large parts of the factory destroyed, with the roof collapsed in places and smoke still rising from the complex. Photos and videos shared by rescuers also showed officers entering the charred building in search of the missing victims, with small fires still burning in some spots. Parts of the building remained at risk of collapse, an official added.

Family Members Wait Outside Factory

Metro TV footage showed distraught family members weeping outside the factory as they waited for news of relatives feared to have been caught in the blaze. Relatives of the missing victims flocked near the factory's entrance, seeking updates about their loved ones, footage aired by local broadcasters showed.

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Local search and rescue agency official Rizky Dwianto said all elements of the joint SAR team are making maximum effort to locate the victims while prioritising the safety of personnel in the field. Authorities said the cause of the fire was being investigated, the local disaster agency said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

United Family Food produces consumer goods across Indonesia, employs about 5,000 people and operates from its national headquarters and four international offices, serving a market of more than 250-million consumers. In December last year, a blaze that was likely caused by a drone battery explosion tore through a seven-storey building in Jakarta and killed at least 22 people, police said. In 2023, at least 13 people were killed in the country's east after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.