Bafana Bafana face Kenya in Afcon 2027 qualifier at Orlando Stadium

South Africa host Kenya in a Group D Afcon 2027 qualifier on Friday, with Benni McCarthy returning as Kenya coach. Bafana are expected to make at least five changes to their line-up.

Bafana Bafana host Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 18:00. Head coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to make at least five changes from the team that beat Eritrea in the previous qualifier.

South Africa lead Group D with six points from two matches and a goal difference of plus six. They opened with a win over Guinea before a 5-0 demolition of Eritrea in Cairo. Kenya are bottom of the group with one point from two games. The Harambee Stars lost 1-0 to Guinea and drew 1-1 with Eritrea.

Also read Bafana Bafana face Benni McCarthy's Kenya in AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena

McCarthy Returns To Face South Africa As Coach

They have already qualified for the 2027 finals as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda, so only the group winners take the remaining spot. Benni McCarthy returns to South Africa as Kenya head coach, facing his homeland for the first time in his new role. The former Bafana striker has also disclosed that members of his technical team have gone about three months without receiving their salaries. This will be the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

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They have met four times in international friendlies, with South Africa unbeaten. Bafana won 1-0 in 1996, drew 1-1 in 2002 before Kenya won on penalties, won 2-0 in 2011 and 2-1 in Nairobi in 2012. South Africa scored six goals and conceded two across those games. Mosimane has welcomed back three players from injury: Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba.

Kamogelo Sebelebele is injured and unavailable at right-back, as is Thapelo Maseko on the right wing. Mbokazi is back in the Bafana squad after injury. He missed the last camp but his superb form for club and country this year means he will likely start against Kenya. That could leave Ime Okon or Olwethu Makhanya out, with the competition in central defence a blessing and a curse for Mosimane.

Mofokeng Leads Bafana Squad Against Kenya

Relebohile Mofokeng has become the first name on Mosimane's teamsheet. He was brilliant in the opening qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea and has been sublime for Belgian side Union St Gilloise in the Belgian top flight and Uefa Europa League. His almost telepathic understanding with former Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis is one to watch. Thabiso Moremi has returned to scoring form with Orlando Pirates ahead of this international break.

This time the Bafana wing-back was an automatic choice in Mosimane's squad, rather than a late replacement for Lebohang Maboe. With Maseko out injured, Mosimane could turn to Moremi's international experience against Kenya. Two victories over Kenya, starting in Soweto on Friday before the return fixture at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 17, would put South Africa in a commanding position to progress.

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Bafana Seek Momentum With Victory In Qualifier

Bafana will be looking to make it nine points out of nine to keep a healthy lead in the group. Mosimane's side will also be aiming to maintain their strong record against Kenya and build momentum for the away leg. The coach faces a tough call in central defence and must decide whether to stick with the players who won the opening matches or bring back the returning stars.